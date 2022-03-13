Watch: Shane Lowry Lands Rare Ace at Famous Island-Green 17th

The Irishman holed out from 123 yards to the TPC Sawgrass crowd's great delight -- and then threw the ball to them.

Shane Lowry delighted the fans at TPC Sawgrass with a rare ace at the island-green 17th hole. Golffile/Fran Caffrey

Fans watching alongside the 17th hole at this week’s Players Championship have had plenty of reasons to groan as dozens of balls have gone flying into the water thanks to windy conditions.

But on Sunday afternoon, Shane Lowry gave everyone a reason to cheer.

The affable Irishman, winner of the 2019 British Open, landed his third-round tee shot about eight feet past the flag and spun it back into the cup for an ace – the 10th hole-in-one at the famous island-green 17th hole in the history of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Lowry’s celebration matched the moment, as he gave high-fives to the roaring crowd as he walked to the green and then threw the lucky ball to fans alongside the hill to the left of the hole.

The hole played 123 yards for Lowry’s ace. It was the first one at 17 since Ryan Moore in 2019.