Weekly Read: Lack of Transparency Remains a Glaring Problem for PGA Tour

A video of Matt Jones recently made the rounds, the Australian golfer having angrily fired his putter into a pond at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after an apparently frustrating time on the greens.

The footage was mostly shared for the comedy it produced, and perhaps for the sympathy it might have garnered. All who play golf have dealt with such frustration. And such an outburst seems to humanize a player of Jones’ stature.

You can all but guarantee that Jones was fined by the PGA Tour for the indiscretion, as it understandably is behavior not condoned. Pros throwing clubs is not a good look, not to mention the potential for injury.

But we will never know for sure if there was any kind of penalty. Unless Jones discloses it – and why would he? – such sanctions are always kept in house by the PGA Tour. It’s a longstanding policy rooted in some silly notion that grown men who play golf for a living should be shielded from their professional misdeeds.

In the case of Jones, this might not seem such a big deal. Guys are going to get fined for all manner of things, from cursing on live TV to throwing clubs to speaking rudely to a gallery marshal. To disclose all of those things might get a bit cumbersome.

But there are reasons for announcing fines and suspensions, notably because it is the way to be the most transparent with those who consume the sport. And how is discipline effective as a deterrent if nobody is aware of it? Public shame is part of the process.

The most pressing example at the moment is that of Phil Mickelson, who announced three weeks ago that he was taking some time away in the aftermath of public comments about the Tour as well as his involvement with LIV Golf Investments and its attempt to start a rival tour.

The immediately led to speculation that Mickelson has been suspended. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan danced around the subject when it was broached last week, which only serves to heighten the conjecture.

Monahan was asked if Mickelson was welcome at The Players Championship. If he were not suspended, the easy answer would have been yes. But Monahan didn’t make it easy.

“He stepped away on his own accord, and he’s asked for time,’’ Monahan said. “He’s been given that time. We don’t comment on disciplinary matters, potential matters or actual matters. But every player is accountable for their actions out here.’’

That leaves a lot of room for supposition. And it’s unfair if Mickelson was not suspended. But Monahan can’t say that he’s not, because the next time such a question is asked and he says nothing, then the assumption will be that the player is suspended.

What a mess.

If Mickelson is taking time off to deal with personal issues, that is his prerogative. If he’s been suspended, then those who follow the game should be made aware. Those who are interested in his career should know when he has a chance to return.

And given the sport’s entry into legalized gambling, such information is even more imperative. Knowing who is available to play on any given week seems basic.

“I think the one thing that the Tour in general could do a better job at is transparency ... just with everything,’’ said Rory McIlroy, who is a member of the PGA Tour policy board. “I think transparency and maybe it not being as closed a shop. I’ve always felt that a few of the bans or suspensions, I think that should all be announced. I think should be more transparent. I’ve always said that.’’

McIlroy’s comments seemingly went beyond discipline. Among the gripes Mickelson has had with the Tour is a lack of forthcoming information that relates to various matters, primarily financial. He might very well have a point.

As for discipline, all other major American sports announce when players are penalized, especially if it means they will be suspended and can’t compete. Golf does itself no favors in this regard.

In 2014, Dustin Johnson took a leave of absence to deal with personal issues that Golf.com reported to be a six-month suspension due to a positive drug test. The timing of the “leave’’ was curious, given that it was right before a huge stretch of golf that included a World Golf Championship event, the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Ryder Cup. Johnson did not return until the following February, exactly six months.

Given the Golf.com report, it sure appeared to be a suspension. But the Tour was able to plausibly deny it. And if Johnson wasn’t suspended, the policy then becomes terribly unfair. What good that does anyone is unclear.

Upon hearing McIlroy’s comments, Monahan joked that he was immediately suspended. And then he at least suggested he is open to the idea that McIlroy suggested.

“That’s something that has been raised in the past, and if that’s something that a member of our board feels strongly about, rest assured it’s a conversation we’ll have with our Player Advisory Council and ultimately our board,’’ Monahan said. “That’s the way the system works.

“It’s a criticism that has been lobbied against the PGA Tour through the years, and I think we always have been open to evolving. That’s something that we are open to.’’

How long it takes, and how urgent a matter this is, remains to be seen.

Tiger Exploits

Tiger Woods went into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday, a ceremonial technicality because his career has been of such caliber for at least 20 years. Courtesy of stats guru Justin Ray, here are a few Tiger stats that still amaze.

He won seven majors by three shots or more, the most all time. The last player to make it to seven majors in men’s golf (prior to Tiger) was Tom Watson in 1982.

He won his 100TH (2000 WGC Invitational), 200th (2006 Buick Invitational) and 300th (2013 Players Championship) career starts on the PGA Tour.

He is credited with 41 European Tour victories (15 majors, 18 WGCs, eight regular events) and has never played the European Tour full time.

He is the only player currently under the age of 50 with 25 or more PGA Tour wins. Woods won his 25th title at the 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Dustin Johnson has 24 PGA Tour victories.

Climbing Back

Gary Woodland this week returns to the site of his first PGA Tour victory in 2011 at what is now called the Valspar Championship. And he can use some good vibes.

Since winning the U.S. Open in 2019, Woodland has dealt with injuries, higher expectations and some low moments that saw him fall out of the top 100 in the world. He ended 2021 at 117th and fell to 139th after a missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

But after consecutive fifth-place finishes at the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woodland saw some progress, getting back to 91st. And he has a healthy perspective as to how tenuous it is to stay among the top-ranked players.

“It was frustrating,’’ Woodland said. “I played through some injuries I should not have. I got into some horrible habits. And then you start dropping quickly. I know deep down I’m a lot better than that. I can start seeing the tide is turning a little bit. I am excited to see where things are going. I know things are getting better.’’

Woodland said his expectations changed after winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. And with that came pressure.

“I talked to (Kansas basketball coach) Bill Self before the basketball season started,’’ Woodland said. “After they won a national championship in ’08 you think you work the same. But if you really look at it, are you working the same? I probably wasn’t doing as much as I was before when I was trying to get ready. I kind of cranked up the work ethic a little bit which brings the confidence.

“When you’re playing bad sometimes it’s hard to be out here. So it’s nice to get to work and seem some results.’’

Fore! Things

1. The Players Championship's Monday finish is its first since 2005 – which was two years before the tournament moved to May for a 12-year run that ended after the 2018 tournament. It undoubtedly will lead to talk that perhaps the weather is better in May? Then again, TPC Sawgrass had four perfect days of weather during what was supposed to be the tournament rounds in 2020 – when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

2. Organizers of the Honda Classic lobbied to have their date switched from after the Players to before the Arnold Palmer Invitational. They were rewarded by not getting a single top-10 player in the world a year after having just two of the top 20 when following the Players. Meanwhile, this week’s Valspar Championship has five of the top nine and nine of the top 20.

3. The 17th at TPC Sawgrass does not agree with Brooks Koepka. He hit two balls in the water during the second round bringing his career total to 10, the second-most since the Tour started keeping the stat in 2003. Aaron Baddeley has the most with 13. Koepka also matched his career-high with an 81.

4. Where players land in the late/early draw for tournaments rarely has as much impact as we saw at the Players Championship. Those who played early/late – in other words, those who teed off in the early wave on Thursday – held 14 of the top 15 spots after 36 holes. The only player in the other wave was Doug Ghim, who was tied for 11th.

Long Journey to First Tee

Michael Thompson was on the alternate list for The Players Championship and his chances of getting in the tournament did not look good. But strange things happen on the way to filling out a field, and Thompson had the presence of mind to remain patient.

Even through the first day of the tournament, Thompson was still waiting. But because numerous players still had not started the tournament Friday, his wait paid off when Tyler McCumber withdrew with a shoulder injury.

When Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open on March 6, thus earning a spot in the field, Thompson dropped to fifth on the alternate list. He moved up to fourth when Bryson DeChambeau withdrew, to third when Kevin Na withdrew due to the birth of a child. When Hideki Matsuyama withdrew, Thompson was second on the list.

But he was still not in the field, even after Aaron Rai withdrew from the alternate list. That put him next in line, but he still wasn’t in the field on Thursday night when play was suspended due to darkness. But McCumber withdrew overnight, and Thompson took his spot in the 7:15 a.m. tee time on Friday, making an eagle at the second hole and getting to 2 under par through 12 holes before play was suspended.

Masters Countdown

The Masters is 24 days away, and the field remains at 90 players pending the outcome of The Players Championship. The first round of the Masters is on April 7. Tiger Woods and Ian Woosnam remain part of the field, although neither past champion is expected to play.

There are now just three more PGA Tour events that provide an opportunity to get in by winning – this week’s Valspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open. Players not otherwise invited can also get in the field if they are among the top 50 in the Official World Ranking as of March 28, which is the ranking that follows the Match Play event.

Social Matters

An impressive collection highlighting all of Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour victories, via scorecard pencils from each course.

Among the highlights of Tiger Woods’ Hall of Fame induction was the speech given by his daughter, Sam, and his appreciation of her.

Wait, cuff links? $8,400?

Zach Johnson has shown a propensity for practice swing miscues. Here was one from the 18th tee on Saturday.

Next Up

The Valspar Championship returns to its March date after moving to the end of April in 2021 and the result should be a sterner test on the Copperhead Course. Sam Burns got his first PGA Tour there a year ago and will be joined by a strong field that includes Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland and Books Koepka. The tournament boasts five of the top nine players in the world and 19 of the top 50.

