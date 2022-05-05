Skip to main content

Why Pro Golf is a Little Like the Kentucky Derby

As the Kentucky Derby approaches, this episode discusses horses for courses and horses for tracks -- what do they have in common?

What if you had only one chance to play in each of golf's majors? That’s what it’s like if you are a three-year-old horse with one shot to run in the Kentucky Derby.

In this episode, horses for courses and horses for tracks -- could they have anything in common? It’s time to talk golf and the Kentucky Derby on Golf Talk America

How do you compare the Kentucky Derby to the Masters or PGA Championship? What are the similarities between Tour pros and champion thoroughbreds? Fred Cowgill, Sports Director at the CBS affiliate, WLKY TV in Louisville, Kent., was a college golfer and has covered the Kentucky Derby for 37 years. He's also a close friend of legendary trainer Bob Baffert and has insights that may surprise you.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.  

Tags
terms:
Kentucky Derby

golf-talk-america-article.jpg
News

Listen: Why Pro Golf is a Little Like the Kentucky Derby

By Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews16 seconds ago
Palmer-Mechem-Nicklaus
News

Book Excerpt: How Charlie Mechem Jr. Cajoled Arnie and Jack Into Building The King & The Bear

By Morning Read Staff8 minutes ago
ballmarker1ccw
Gear

PuttTrue Uses Colors, Shapes to Make You a Better Putter

By Ken Klavon9 minutes ago
Greg Norman, shown in Dubai in 2009.
News

Greg Norman Officially Denied Special Exemption Into British Open: 'I'm disappointed'

By Bob Harig10 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Caddie Ted Scott on Dropping Bubba Watson, Joining Scottie Scheffler

By Jay Delsing20 hours ago
Lee Westwood at 2021 RBC Heritage
News

Lee Westwood Confirms He is Seeking Release to Play in LIV Golf Event

By Morning Read Staff21 hours ago
Rory McIlroy is pictured at a PGA Tour event.
News

Another Rival Golf League Is Still Out Recruiting Players, Requesting Meetings with PGA Tour

By Bob Harig22 hours ago
Jim Nantz, CBS lead announcer, is pictured at Pebble Beach in 2020.
News

Media Buffet: To See Where the PGA Tour's Priorities Are, Look In the Broadcast Booth

By John Hawkins22 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Sportscaster Joe Tessitore Talks Golf and More

By Michael Russell and Alex LauzonMay 3, 2022