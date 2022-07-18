Winner's Bag: Inside Cameron Smith’s Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open

Skip to main content

Inside Cameron Smith’s Winning Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open

2022 British Open Championship winner Cam Smith leveraged Titleist golf clubs and balls, Original Penguin golf apparel and FootJoy shoes at St Andrews in his first major victory.

Cameron Smith’s putter got hot on Sunday as he shot 64 to win the 2022 British Open by one stroke. It was Smith’s first major championship, though he also won the 2022 Players Championship this season.

While all eyes were on Tiger Woods heading into the first round at St Andrews, and on Rory McIlroy on the weekend. But Smith played well when it counted and earned the Claret Jug.

Let’s dive into this 6-time PGA Tour winner’s gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel. You can shop his bag and look in our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Cameron Smith’s Golf Clubs That Won the 2022 British Open

Cameron Smith’s golf bag is full of Titleist gear. From driver and wedges to golf balls, Smith plays Titleist through and through. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:

Shop the latest Titleist irons - like the T100 - on Morning Read's online pro shop.

Titleist T100 Irons

Shop Cameron Smith’s Bag in our Online Pro Shop

What Did Cameron Smith Wear at St Andrews?

Cameron Smith re-signed his apparel contract with Original Penguin in 2022. He has sported plenty of bold prints and colors over the season and continued that theme in Scotland. Here are some of his go-to items in his wardrobe:

Shop the latest FootJoy shoes - like the Premiere Series Packard golf shoes - on Morning Read's online pro shop.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

Shop Cameron Smith’s Look in our Online Pro Shop

This Australian is certainly making a name for himself and his sponsors as he continues to rack up wins.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

