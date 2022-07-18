Winner's Bag: Inside Cameron Smith’s Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open

Inside Cameron Smith’s Winning Gear and Apparel at 2022 British Open
Cameron Smith’s putter got hot on Sunday as he shot 64 to win the 2022 British Open by one stroke. It was Smith’s first major championship, though he also won the 2022 Players Championship this season.
While all eyes were on Tiger Woods heading into the first round at St Andrews, and on Rory McIlroy on the weekend. But Smith played well when it counted and earned the Claret Jug.
Let’s dive into this 6-time PGA Tour winner’s gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel. You can shop his bag and look in our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Cameron Smith’s Golf Clubs That Won the 2022 British Open
Cameron Smith’s golf bag is full of Titleist gear. From driver and wedges to golf balls, Smith plays Titleist through and through. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:
- New Titleist TSR3 driver (10 degree); shop similar Titleist drivers.
- Titleist TSi2 3-wood (15 degree)
- Titleist T100 irons (5-9)
- Titleist SM9 Vokey pitching wedge (46 degree)
- Titleist SM9 52- and 56-degree wedges
- Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60-degree wedge (prototype)
- Scotty Cameron 009M tour prototype putter; shop Scotty Cameron putters.
- Titleist Pro V1x golf balls
- Golf Pride grips
Shop Cameron Smith’s Bag in our Online Pro Shop
What Did Cameron Smith Wear at St Andrews?
Cameron Smith re-signed his apparel contract with Original Penguin in 2022. He has sported plenty of bold prints and colors over the season and continued that theme in Scotland. Here are some of his go-to items in his wardrobe:
- Titleist Golf Hats
- Original Penguin Polo Shirts:
- Three Strokes Golf Polo
- Allover Tie Dye Print Golf Polo
- Filtered Flamingo Print Golf Polo
- Shop all Original Penguin Golf Shirts
- Original Penguin Golf Pants:
- Performance Golf Pant
- Performance Crossover 5-Pocket Golf Pant
- Shop All Original Penguin Golf Pants
- Original Penguin Outerwear:
- Quarter Zip Lightweight Golf Pullover
- Color Block Golf Sweater
- Shop All Original Penguin Outerwear
- FootJoy Golf Shoes:
Shop Cameron Smith’s Look in our Online Pro Shop
This Australian is certainly making a name for himself and his sponsors as he continues to rack up wins.
Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.