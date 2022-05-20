World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler a Surprise Missed Cut at PGA Championship

Orlando Ramirez/USA Today

TULSA, Okla. - World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler succumbed to the Masters jinx on Friday, missing the cut at the 104th PGA Championship while finishing 6-over for the championship after rounds of 71-75.

It's the fourth time in the last five PGA Championships that the reigning Masters champion missed the cut: Tiger Woods (2019), Patrick Reed (2018) and Sergio Garcia (2017) all failed to make it to the weekend. (The 2020 Masters winner, Dustin Johnson, did not have a chance to play the PGA Championship as the reigning Masters champion, but did miss the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship.)

Scheffler, who has been as hot as a pistol in 2022 with four wins, missed his first cut of the season on a course that seemed well-suited for his game. Earlier this week he called Southern Hills one of his favorite courses.

“I had some good shots I had some bad ones, and I was punished pretty severely for the bad ones,” Scheffler said. “Today, I hit a lot of good shots it just got a few weird gusts and couldn't make any putts.”

With 10 major starts before this week, Scheffler has had success outside of the win at Augusta, with four top 10s including a T8 in the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiwiah Island and a T4 in the 2020 PGA at TPC Harding Park.

“Definitely frustrating,” Scheffler said of his third missed cut in a major. “I'm disappointed too. It's never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn't have it this week.”