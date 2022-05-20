Skip to main content

A Relaxed Justin Thomas Appears on ESPN's 'MegaCast' While Leading the PGA

Resting on a couch with his dog, Justin Thomas chatted up Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN a few hours after shooting 67 Friday morning.

TULSA, Okla. -- Justin Thomas' cool factor went way up on Friday, even after he shot a smooth 67 for a second straight day to take the lead at the PGA Championship.

The 2017 PGA champion dropped by ESPN's new "MegaCast" with Joe Buck and Michael Collins, looking like the picture of relaxation in his Tulsa-area residence. He was wearing a fluffy yellow hoodie and had his dog Franklin resting on the couch above him.

The "MegaCast" is a spinoff of the "ManningCast" that ran opposite several "Monday Night Football" game broadcasts last season. Peyton and Eli Manning were the hosts, talking football and welcoming guests from sports and entertainment. It played to rave reviews from fans and critics for being a more relaxed way to watch a game, and for the camaraderie of the Manning brothers.

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is producing the golf version, and on Friday guests included golfers Fred Couples, Pat Perez and Annika Sorenstam, as well as Buck's booth partner Troy Aikman and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. During the broadcast, the main feed of the golf appeared on the majority of the screen while Buck and Collins (in a studio in Buck's hometown of St. Louis) and the guests appeared on the left of the screen in smaller boxes.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Of course, none of the aforementioned guests had played earlier in a major championship. But Thomas did, and then agreed to come on the show late in its broadcast window. At the time of the broadcast, Thomas was the clubhouse leader at 6 under par.

The 2017 PGA champion was of course in good spirits, talking about his round and going deeper into tournament details such as explaining the pebble-filled bunkers that have been giving players fits.

All the while, Buck and Collins appeared thrilled to have such an imprompt guest.

"We can consider ourselves even for the bachelor party I did for you," Buck joked at the end of the segment.

Justin Thomas is pictured at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

A Relaxed Justin Thomas Appears on ESPN's 'MegaCast' While Leading the PGA

By John Schwarb27 minutes ago
Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Justin Thomas, No Longer Doubting, Shoots Second 67 at PGA Championship

By Bob Harig3 hours ago
PGAChampionship
News

2022 PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Southern Hills

By Morning Read Staff5 hours ago
19th-hole-Michael-Williams
Podcasts

Bob Parsons Has Bold Plans for PXG (Just Ask Him)

By Michael Williams8 hours ago
TourEdge_StaffPros
Gear

Tour Edge: The Little Company That Can

By Andy Brumer8 hours ago
Tiger Woods watches a shot in the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

2022 PGA Championship: Scores, Live Updates from Southern Hills

By Morning Read Staff8 hours ago
Rory McIlroy hits from a bunker shot in the first round at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Rory McIlroy Leads by 1 over Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge at Southern Hills

By Associated Press20 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler yells after a wayward drive in the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Scuffles to 71 at PGA, But Could Have Been Worse

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
USATSI_18303236
News

Hot Temperatures, a Hot Start for Rory McIlroy and a Frigid Brooks Koepka: Day 1 Storylines

By Colin McDonald21 hours ago