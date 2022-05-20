A Relaxed Justin Thomas Appears on ESPN's 'MegaCast' While Leading the PGA

Resting on a couch with his dog, Justin Thomas chatted up Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN a few hours after shooting 67 Friday morning.

TULSA, Okla. -- Justin Thomas' cool factor went way up on Friday, even after he shot a smooth 67 for a second straight day to take the lead at the PGA Championship.

The 2017 PGA champion dropped by ESPN's new "MegaCast" with Joe Buck and Michael Collins, looking like the picture of relaxation in his Tulsa-area residence. He was wearing a fluffy yellow hoodie and had his dog Franklin resting on the couch above him.

The "MegaCast" is a spinoff of the "ManningCast" that ran opposite several "Monday Night Football" game broadcasts last season. Peyton and Eli Manning were the hosts, talking football and welcoming guests from sports and entertainment. It played to rave reviews from fans and critics for being a more relaxed way to watch a game, and for the camaraderie of the Manning brothers.

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is producing the golf version, and on Friday guests included golfers Fred Couples, Pat Perez and Annika Sorenstam, as well as Buck's booth partner Troy Aikman and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. During the broadcast, the main feed of the golf appeared on the majority of the screen while Buck and Collins (in a studio in Buck's hometown of St. Louis) and the guests appeared on the left of the screen in smaller boxes.

Of course, none of the aforementioned guests had played earlier in a major championship. But Thomas did, and then agreed to come on the show late in its broadcast window. At the time of the broadcast, Thomas was the clubhouse leader at 6 under par.

The 2017 PGA champion was of course in good spirits, talking about his round and going deeper into tournament details such as explaining the pebble-filled bunkers that have been giving players fits.

All the while, Buck and Collins appeared thrilled to have such an imprompt guest.

"We can consider ourselves even for the bachelor party I did for you," Buck joked at the end of the segment.