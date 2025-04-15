Nike Celebrates Rory McIlroy’s Long-Awaited Masters Win With Pitch-Perfect Ad
Rory McIlroy finally has his green jacket.
Plenty of ink has already been spilled on Rory McIlroy’s win at the Masters. With the victory, McIlroy climbed a mountain that he had been pursuing for more than a decade, and became the sixth man in the history of golf to complete the career grand slam.
Nike, one of McIlroy’s biggest promotional partners, were ready with a new ad to celebrate his latest accomplishment. The Swoosh has made a habit of dropping new ads to honor their biggest athletes at their biggest moments, and with McIlroy, they hit the bullseye once again.
Just great stuff.
With the proverbial monkey off of his back, McIlroy will look to keep his winning streak going. It took him 11 years to go from four career majors to five—how long until he gets to six?
More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated
Published