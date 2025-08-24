Patrick Cantlay Ripped for His Slow Play in Final Round of PGA Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood had so many golf fans singing his praises Sunday as he was finally able to get his first victory on the PGA Tour as he held on to win the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Patrick Cantlay, meanwhile, had so many golf fans feeling extremely frustrated as his slow play once again was a major storyline in a big a tournament.
Cantlay played in Sunday's final group with Fleetwood and finished in a tie for second place. The 33-year-old, who could be a captain's pick for this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, was so slow that tournament officials put the final group on the clock over the back nine as they fell over a hole behind the group in front of them.
Cantlay has become known for his slow play, and that reputation only grew on Sunday thanks to how long it took him to hit his tee shots and how long it took for him to putt on the greens.
Here's one of those moments:
Here's another one:
Golf fans didn't hold back on Cantlay during Sunday's final round: