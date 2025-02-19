Pete Alonso Leads New York Golf Club Out in Electric Walk-Up at TGL Match
As the New York Golf Club walked into Tuesday night's TGL competition against Jupiter Links Golf Club, they were joined by a fellow star New York athlete: New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso, who just signed a two-year deal to remain with the Mets on Feb. 5, led Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young out into the arena on Tuesday night. He was pumping the crowd up for Tuesday's competition, which is against Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Tom Kim.
It was fitting that the New York team walked out to the song "Narco," which is the iconic walk-up song for Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz. The trumpet forward song has become synonymous with the Mets fandom. It was the first time the team has walked out to this song.
As Scott Van Pelt noted in the clip above, the New York Golf Club started TGL 0-2, so maybe adding Alonso to the walkout and mixing up the music will give them the boost they need for their first win.