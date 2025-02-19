SI

Pete Alonso Leads New York Golf Club Out in Electric Walk-Up at TGL Match

The 0-2 New York Golf Club tried to mix it up on Tuesday by bringing in an NY sports superstar.

Madison Williams

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso walks out with New York Golf Club at TGL.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso walks out with New York Golf Club at TGL. / TGL/Screengrab
In this story:

As the New York Golf Club walked into Tuesday night's TGL competition against Jupiter Links Golf Club, they were joined by a fellow star New York athlete: New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso, who just signed a two-year deal to remain with the Mets on Feb. 5, led Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young out into the arena on Tuesday night. He was pumping the crowd up for Tuesday's competition, which is against Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Tom Kim.

It was fitting that the New York team walked out to the song "Narco," which is the iconic walk-up song for Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz. The trumpet forward song has become synonymous with the Mets fandom. It was the first time the team has walked out to this song.

As Scott Van Pelt noted in the clip above, the New York Golf Club started TGL 0-2, so maybe adding Alonso to the walkout and mixing up the music will give them the boost they need for their first win.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf