PGA Tour Announces New Fall Event for 2026
Another new event is coming to the PGA Tour in 2026.
The Tour announced the inception of the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, N.C., at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sept. 17-20, a week before the Presidents Cup. Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville will be co-title sponsors as part of a four-year deal.
“After more than eight decades since the Asheville Land of the Sky Open, the PGA Tour is pleased to make its return to the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, a proud name synonymous with the region,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief competitions officer. “We are honored to partner with Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville on this exciting new event and look forward to building a partnership that spotlights the strength and beauty of the area and its community.”
The Biltmore Championship will join the Good Good Championship in Austin in November as the second tournament to debut next year as part of the FedEx Cup fall series. Also, with the addition of a new, signature event at Trump Doral in Miami during the spring, the Mexico Open will move to the fall schedule.
Two current fall events, the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi and the Procore Championship in Napa Valley, are in jeopardy of not being held next year. Sanderson Farms has pulled its sponsorship after 13 years and the duration of Procore’s agreement hasn’t been disclosed; however, the tournament usually begins the fall series in a similar spot on the schedule that the Biltmore Championship is now slated for.
With the euthanization of the Shriners Children’s Open after 2024, the FedEx Cup fall consisted of seven tournaments this year. With the additions of the Biltmore and Good Good championships, there are expected to be eight in 2026.
New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has preached that he wants to increase the Tour’s “scarcity,” and the fall series appeared as an opportunity for cuts. However, with Biltmore’s and Good Good’s multi-year deals, it seems the FedEx Cup isn’t going anywhere, giving the rank-and-file players an opportunity to secure more playing privileges in the sport’s biggest events.