Golf and Music Collide in Massive New Venue in St. Louis
This week's guest is a lifelong music lover with a big new project for the Midwest.
This week Jay Delsing is joined by Trey Kerr, CEO of Gateway Studio and Production services. A lifelong golfer, roadie and music lover, Kerr and his team are bringing the coolest music venue to St. Louis -- a huge campus where the largest and most popular touring groups can prep and prepare for their shows and tours. Golf is intertwined with all of these musicians and this new venue.