LA Golf Dares to Be a Different Kind of Golf Gear Company

In a new episode, host Charlie Rymer meets LA Golf CEO Reed Dickens, who shares his story and explains how his life experience influenced his current company’s steady rise.

Reed Dickens' road to the golf industry was hardly conventional. From serving as assistant press secretary in the George W. Bush White House to launching a baseball bat company that took on (and beat) a century-long industry titan, Hastings was uniquely prepared to take his maverick approach to the golf business while founding LA Golf.

Dickens recently sat down recently with host Charlie Rymer to share his story, and explain how such seemingly disparate parts of his life have affected one another and influenced his current company’s steady rise as a power player in the golf equipment industry.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Balls in the Air coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

