Listen: 'Course of Life' Talks Tiger Woods

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down the week where the golf world lost its collective mind over the Tiger Woods video.

More highlights from this episode:

Low low scores dominated as Talor Gooch rolled to victory at the RSM Classic in Georgia

And on the LPGA Tour, Jin Young Ko hit 63 consecutive greens in regulation to capture her second CME Group Tour Championship.

In Dubai, Collin Morikawa breezed to victory while Rory McIlroy tore his shirt.

Past guest Cyrus Jansen is getting ready to go full Bryson on his golf game, and Alex is ready for it. Meanwhile another past guest, Danielle Garcia made her way to a Top Golf and it wasn't exactly pretty

Coming up after Thanksgiving, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau face off in a 12-hole version of "The Match," which doesn't really interest Alex and Michael.

In Tuned In, Michael got to watch the over two and half hour "Dune," while Alex is getting his Thanksgiving TV and meal plan all squared away.

This week's guest is Pam Maldonado, who chats with Alex about her time playing and talking Poker, her golf game, and her favorite pancakes.

As the college football playoff picture begins to take shape, Alex is also overjoyed that his Patriots are back atop of the AFC East, while Michael is cancelling the podcast's NFL segment.