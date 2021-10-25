A Step-by-Step Guide to Take Pain Out of Snowbird Migration

Heading North to South? Or South to North? That big transition can wreak havoc on your game. Here's how to keep it under control as you travel for the season.

Many of my clients have asked why they feel like they lose ground (or actually play better) in one location over another.

If you’re a snowbird, you're familiar with the challenges that can come when transitioning from north to south, and back again. That’s why in this episode I share the step-by-step guide to take the pain out of your snowbird migration. It includes 3 easy steps to that will help you keep making progress season over season.

Tips to Help Your Golf Game When You Travel:

[8:23] Step #1: Reset Your Thinking - Before you can kick-start a new season, you need to reflect on the one you are completing to assess your game in specific areas.

- Before you can kick-start a new season, you need to reflect on the one you are completing to assess your game in specific areas. [10:46] Step #2: Reset Your Strategy - It's important to keep a running list of all the valuable reminders to play each of your home courses at your best. A cheat sheet of targeted information can help you keep the right things top of mind.

- It's important to keep a running list of all the valuable reminders to play each of your home courses at your best. A cheat sheet of targeted information can help you keep the right things top of mind. [12:17] Bonus Tip - Consider how you might address how your migration could challenge you physically.

- Consider how you might address how your migration could challenge you physically. [12:46] Step #3: Reset Your Goals - With the information you gather in steps 1 & 2 you will be equipped to set new goals and corresponding action steps that will help you continue to make progress.

