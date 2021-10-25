A Step-by-Step Guide to Take Pain Out of Snowbird Migration

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    The Step-by-Step Guide to Take Pain Out of Snowbird Migration

    Heading North to South? Or South to North? That big transition can wreak havoc on your game. Here's how to keep it under control as you travel for the season.
    Author:

    Many of my clients have asked why they feel like they lose ground (or actually play better) in one location over another.

    If you’re a snowbird, you're familiar with the challenges that can come when transitioning from north to south, and back again. That’s why in this episode I share the step-by-step guide to take the pain out of your snowbird migration. It includes 3 easy steps to that will help you keep making progress season over season.

    Tips to Help Your Golf Game When You Travel:

    • [8:23] Step #1: Reset Your Thinking - Before you can kick-start a new season, you need to reflect on the one you are completing to assess your game in specific areas.
    • [10:46] Step #2: Reset Your Strategy - It's important to keep a running list of all the valuable reminders to play each of your home courses at your best. A cheat sheet of targeted information can help you keep the right things top of mind.
    • [12:17] Bonus Tip - Consider how you might address how your migration could challenge you physically.
    • [12:46] Step #3: Reset Your Goals - With the information you gather in steps 1 & 2 you will be equipped to set new goals and corresponding action steps that will help you continue to make progress.

    If you have any questions about how to select the right action steps to make your goals possible then consider joining me for my next Ask Me Anything Live Q&A in my Facebook group. I show up live every Tuesday at 11:00am ET and I'd be happy to help. To find this private free group, head on over to PLAY GREAT GOLF on Facebook.

    Hit the play button to listen to the podcast, and look for more new episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

    She Talks Birdie - Article.jpg
    Podcasts

    A Step-by-Step Guide to Take Pain Out of Snowbird Migration

    1 minute ago
    xletecover
    Podcasts

    Why Earning Trust is Key in Medicine (and Most Any Field)

    2 hours ago
    bernhard-langer-2021-chubb-classic.
    News

    Bernhard Langer Wins 42nd Champions Tour Event in Playoff over Doug Barron

    18 hours ago
    Jeff Winther and his wife hug their daughter.
    News

    European Tour Pro Escapes Locked Bathroom to Win Mallorca Open

    20 hours ago
    ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
    Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

    Listen: 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' Director Nick Davis Talks 1980s Mets

    Oct 24, 2021
    Jin Young Ko wins the 2019 CP Women's Open.
    News

    Jin Young Ko Wins BMW Championship, Set to Pass Nelly Korda as World's No. 1 Player

    Oct 24, 2021
    Hideki Matsuyama wins 2021 Masters
    News

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama Wins $1.791 Million at the Zozo Championship

    22 hours ago
    Hideki Matsuyama 2020 BMW Championship
    News

    Hideki Matsuyama Wins Zozo Championship by 5 Shots

    Oct 24, 2021
    Hideki Matsuyama leads after third round of 2021 Masters
    News

    Hideki Matsuyama leads Zozo Championship by 1 Shot Headed to Final Round

    Oct 23, 2021