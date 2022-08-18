Tiger Woods for Commissioner? And Plenty More Off-the-Course Discussion

Kathy and Gary can picture a new career path the Hall of Famer, and have thoughts on LIV's team game and Patrick Reed's lawsuit.

Another episode of The Golf Show 2.0 is here, and hosts Gary Van Sickle and Kathy Bissell wonder if Tiger Woods should be commissioner of the PGA Tour. They also wonder if team golf is the future for LIV, and discuss LIV player Patrick Reed's lawsuit against Golf Channel. Then, back on the course, they offer best bets for the BMW Championship.

