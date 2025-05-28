Power Nine: The New LPGA Boss and the Player Who Makes Headlines by Staying Home
Every Wednesday, SI Golf will rank nine newsmakers from the golf world. Sometimes we'll cast a wide net. Tell us what you think on the SI Golf X account.
1. Craig Kessler: Was named the 10th LPGA commissioner with the tour at an inflection point. You can read more about what he faces here, but it’ll be very interesting how—or if—he brings the LPGA to new heights with women’s sports booming. His opening press conference was an encouraging sign.
2. Ben Griffin: For a guy who quit golf a few years ago and became a mortgage loan officer, he has now won twice on Tour in the last month and sits inside the top 25 in the world rankings. One of the most affable players on Tour, the 29-year-old is making a case to be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and is currently fifth in the FedExCup standings. And if you need another reason to root for him, check out his comments following his win at Colonial about how his family faced financial hardships after the 2008 recession.
3. Scottie Scheffler: He couldn’t duplicate Ben Hogan at Colonial, but no biggie. A T4 a week after winning the PGA Championship is a fine result heading into his Memorial title defense. But his reason for being this high on the list is the answer he gave in his pre-tournament press conference when asked if his success is compromised because of the star players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
4. Rory McIlroy: The reigning Masters champion makes news even when he doesn’t play. Such is the case when it was announced Friday that he won’t be playing the Memorial for the first time since 2017. It’s the third PGA Tour signature event he’s skipped this year, but unlike a few years ago, there is no penalty for doing so. Instead, McIlroy will play next week’s RBC Canadian Open ahead of the U.S. Open. But fuel was added to the fire on Tuesday, with Nicklaus revealing McIlroy didn’t even call him to tell him the news.
5. Angel Cabrera: Won his second senior major in as many weeks by capturing the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club. It’s also his third win in his last five starts. And the fact that he was in prison a few years ago makes his recent run even more notable.
6. Will Zalatoris: Injuries have plagued the 28-year-old the past few years and last week he underwent back surgery again, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. One of the game’s best talents, hopefully he comes back and can be a top-10 player in the world again.
7. Michael Block: Golf media will harp on any opportunity to get the club pro’s name in a headline. Playing at Colonial on a sponsor’s exemption, he shot the same score as Scheffler in Round 1 (2-under 68). Block fizzled out and missed the cut, but he provided a fun little Thursday story.
8. Chisato Iwai: The 22-year-old shot a final-round 6-under 66 to claim the LPGA’s Mexico Riviera Maya Open for her maiden title. She’s the third rookie to win this season, and it’s the first time in 10 years the LPGA has had three rookies win before Memorial Day.
9. Jack Nicklaus: I wanted to put Gary Player here for his wild claim about shooting his age, but on Tuesday, Jack Nicklaus did his State of the Union at the Memorial. Any time the Golden Bear speaks, it’s news. Especially at 85 years old.