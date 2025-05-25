Scottie Scheffler Fails to Emulate Ben Hogan at Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler couldn’t follow in Ben Hogan’s footsteps.
The Dallas native, who won the PGA Championship last week, was looking to become the first player since Hogan in 1946 to win both the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge in the same season.
Instead, Scheffler finished T4 at Colonial, shooting 7 under on the weekend.
Can’t win them all, yet, it was another solid result for the world No. 1.
“Had a really good weekend,” Scheffler said. “I did some good stuff. I feel like I could have scored a little better today. Overall, it was a really challenging day. I think Friday (shooting 1-over 71) probably hurt me in terms of winning this tournament, but overall, three of the four days I played what I felt was pretty solid. Just had one off day, but outside of that, I did some good things this week as well.”
Now, Scheffler will travel to Ohio on Monday for his title defense at Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament.
Then, Scheffler will take a week off before the U.S. Open at Oakmont, followed by his Travelers Championship title defense. Last year, those tournaments were played in three consecutive weeks, but now, opting not to play the RBC Canadian Open, he’ll have a week of rest before the year’s third major championship.
A win at Oakmont and Scheffler can finally duplicate Hogan, who won the U.S. Open there in 1953.