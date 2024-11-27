Report: LIV Golf Closing in on Greg Norman's Successor to Lead League
The LIV Golf League is nearing an official agreement to sign a former NBA and NHL executive to be its chief operating officer, replacing golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman sometime in 2025.
Both Sports Business Journal and The Athletic reported Wednesday that Scott O’Neil, who worked as CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and later was the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which runs the New Jersey Devils, is expected to take the position.
A source told Sports Illustrated that the idea is to bring O’Neil in and allow for a transition period. LIV Golf did not comment.
Norman, 69, told Sports Illustrated last month when asked about a report that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was looking to hire a new CEO that his contract runs through August 2025.
“My commitment to LIV has been unquestioned and my commitment into the future is also unquestioned,” Norman said. “Time will tell. Will there be a change in my role? My position and my role is to deliver 2025 and get our schedule done and all the things we need to do.”
Norman was announced in October 2021 as the CEO of LIV Golf Investments with plans for him to also be commissioner of a new tour that would launch the following year.
At the time, no contract details were disclosed and Norman had not previously said that the deal is apparently for four years. He began his duties in the summer of 2021 before his role was made public.
Both Sports Business Journal and The Athletic reported that O’Neil was finalizing plans to leave Merlin Entertainment as CEO by the end of the year. He has been in that role since 2022.
At the end of 2023, LIV Golf hired former Madison Square Garden executive Lawrence Burian as its Chief Operating Officer. Norman has had the role of CEO and commissioner since the beginning of LIV, which has now played three seasons and a total of 36 events.
Norman, who won two major championships and 20 PGA Tour events, is expected to stay on in some role with the organization if he chooses.
LIV has hired a number of executives over the past year as it continues to exist as a stand-alone entity backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
A “framework agreement” announced in June 2023 has yet to see a definitive working arrangement although both sides continue to negotiate.
LIV Golf has announced 10 of its 14 events for 2025 with four international venues starting in February.