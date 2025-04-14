SI

Rory McIlroy’s Emotional Masters Walk Became the Perfect Celebratory Meme

Rory McIlroy walks off the no. 18 green after winning a playoff during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy is finally a Masters champion.

McIlroy overcame his share of tough mental challenges at the end of his final round to defeat Justin Rose in the first playoff hole in a tournament that saw the 35-year-old record as many incredible shots as he did painful misses.

McIlroy, just the sixth golfer in history to clinch the career Grand Slam, shared a tearful moment with his family before walking off the green at Augusta to collect his jacket.

Emotions overcame him during his walk through the crowd, and for good reason. McIlroy had just won his first major victory in over a decade, triumphing where he faltered so many times with brutal Masters finishes throughout the years. Two runner-ups. One devastating collapse in 2011. But now, at long last, redemption.

Look at what Sunday's win meant to him:

Golf fans teared up at seeing McIlroy finally win the ever-elusive Masters, but they also had some fun with his big victory, too.

McIlroy's "Shawshank"-like walk across the green turned into the perfect celebratory meme:

The wait was definitely worth it. Congrats, Rory.

