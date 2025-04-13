Rory McIlroy Shared Long, Emotional Hug With Wife Erica Stoll After Winning the Masters
Rory McIlroy finally has his green jacket.
The 35-year-old won the 2025 Masters on Sunday, besting Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff. It was his first time winning the tournament, and in doing so, he became the sixth player to have won all of golf's majors. It was also his first major championship win since he won the PGA Championship in 2014.
After he sunk the final putt, McIlroy was incredibly emotional, but that got turned up a notch when he saw his wife, Erica Stoll. Two had a long, emotional embrace as he walked off the course.
McIlroy and Stoll have been together since 2015 and were married in 2017. They have one daughter who was born in 2020. McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll in May of 2024, but withdrew the filing a month later claiming their differences have been resolved.
Less than a year later they are celebrating his first win at the Masters.