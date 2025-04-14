Rory McIlroy's Home Club Had Spectacular Reaction to His Masters Win
Rory McIlroy erased 11 years of major heartache and etched his name into golf's highest echelon by completing his career grand slam with a playoff victory over Justin Rose at the Masters on Sunday.
The victory sparked off widespread celebrations as McIlroy, one of the sport's most popular players, finally broke through after so many major weekend disappointments. Perhaps nowhere was the joy more apparent than at Hollywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland, where they gathered to watch their most famous member try to survive a self-inflicted and yet self-propelled roller coaster.
And the moment he did, well, ushered in quite a scene.
Let's hear it for the lads. Especially because the mood in that room was certainly much different a half hour before the winning putt. And also because the time zone difference impacted the party vibe.
This right here is what it's all about. McIlroy became a puddle after his victory for so many reasons but one is all the people in his life that have seen him go from someone who would play this course to someone who would accomplish something only five other in the sport have been able to accomplish. Whenever he gets back to his club, it's going to be an equally awesome experience as he's welcomed back.