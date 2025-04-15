SI

Rory McIlroy Was Pretty Speechless Walking Into the Masters Champions Locker Room

McIlroy admired every corner of the locker room during his first visit there as a Masters champion.

Madison Williams

Rory McIlroy walks in the Masters champions locker room.
Rory McIlroy walks in the Masters champions locker room. / The Masters/Screengrab

Rory McIlroy finally got his green jacket on Sunday when he won his long-awaited Masters title.

Along with adding the green jacket to his wardrobe, McIlroy also got access to the Champions Locker Room at Augusta National by winning the major tournament. As the name suggests, only Masters champions get to walk in the locker room. Now, McIlroy will be able to go in there and use the locker room every year.

The Masters' social media account caught the moment in which McIlroy walked into the locker room for the first time, and the Northern Irishman was left pretty speechless. He admired every corner of the locker room while walking around. You can tell he was really soaking in the moment.

The only thing he can be heard saying is "pretty sweet" at the end of his tour.

McIlroy also has the annual champions dinner to look forward to next year, as he will take the reins from 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler and host the '25 dinner. He will curate his own menu for all the other past Masters champions.

