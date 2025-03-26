Rory McIlroy Says Tour Pros Need to ‘Set an Example’ After Angry Viral Moments
Last week’s Valspar Championship wreaked havoc on the field—and frustrations brewed.
First, Patton Kizzire punted his putter on the green and then withdrew.
Second, Sahith Theegala heaved his club after slicing a tee shot.
Lastly, Adam Hadwin smashed a sprinkler head, prompting it to spray water in multiple directions (sorry golf purists, but this one was pretty funny).
Plus, how many other angry reactions and F-bombs weren’t caught on camera?
Of course, golf course etiquette is one of the first things junior golfers are taught, but when a recreational player goes out for an early morning tee time, there’s no doubt the inevitable triple bogey will irritate.
Ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rory McIlroy was asked if moments like the ones the Valspar yielded make the game more attractive to the average viewer. He didn’t say no, but believes a line must be drawn.
“It can be relatable,” the world No. 2 said, “but at the same time, you want to try to set a proper example. Like you don’t want—you don’t want 10-year-old kids punting their putters across the green every time they miss a putt.”
McIlroy, too, tried to put a fan in the gallery in their place during the Players Championship. With the exception of the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole, fans at tournaments are expected to be respectful to those inside the ropes. But when McIlroy hooked a tee shot during a practice round at TPC Sawgrass, a University of Texas golfer heckled McIlroy, referencing his 2011 Masters collapse.
McIlroy proceeded to take the kid’s phone and walk away. Though most agreed that the fan was wrong, many also questioned if McIlroy handled the situation properly.
The four-time major winner admits everyone has their moments but that it’s important to keep emotions in check as much as possible.
“But at the same time it does—it shows that we are human,” McIlroy said, “it shows the human side to ourselves. But at the same time, we have a responsibility to set an example, and golf is a lot about the etiquette of the game and doing right thing. There’s a balance to be struck there.”