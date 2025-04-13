Rory McIlroy Had Priceless Reaction to Incredible Escape Shot at Masters
Holding onto a three-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau during the final round at the Masters on Sunday, Rory McIlroy found himself just off the fairway on the seventh hole following a drive into the left rough.
Despite being behind some trees, the 35-year-old didn't panic. Instead? He went straight through the trees with his approach shot and came just inches away from the hole, before setting himself up with a birdie putt from less than eight feet.
The incredible shot came with a priceless reaction from the Irishman. Here's a look:
What a moment.
Though he left his putt short, McIlroy parred the hole and held onto a three-stroke lead—and continues to do so through the final round's first eight holes.
After opening his round with a double bogey on the first hole, McIlroy seems to have things dialed in as he looks to complete golf's career Grand Slam with a victory at Augusta.