SI

Rory McIlroy Had Priceless Reaction to Incredible Escape Shot at Masters

Great shot, better reaction.

Mike Kadlick

Rory couldn't believe it.
Rory couldn't believe it. / Screenshot via @GolfonCBS.

Holding onto a three-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau during the final round at the Masters on Sunday, Rory McIlroy found himself just off the fairway on the seventh hole following a drive into the left rough.

Despite being behind some trees, the 35-year-old didn't panic. Instead? He went straight through the trees with his approach shot and came just inches away from the hole, before setting himself up with a birdie putt from less than eight feet.

The incredible shot came with a priceless reaction from the Irishman. Here's a look:

What a moment.

Though he left his putt short, McIlroy parred the hole and held onto a three-stroke lead—and continues to do so through the final round's first eight holes.

After opening his round with a double bogey on the first hole, McIlroy seems to have things dialed in as he looks to complete golf's career Grand Slam with a victory at Augusta.

More Masters Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/Golf