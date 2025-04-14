Rory McIlroy Had Sweetest Message for Daughter Poppy After Epic Masters Win
Rory McIlroy celebrated his jubilant Masters win with his family on Sunday at Augusta National after a nervy tournament ending that saw him beat out Justin Rose in the first playoff hole.
McIlroy, who became just the sixth golfer in history to clinch the career Grand Slam, is back on top following years of heartbreak, and he couldn't have done it without his family by his side.
During the green jacket ceremony, McIlroy gave a special shoutout to his wife Erica and 4-year-old daughter Poppy.
"They've been on this journey with me the whole way through, they know the burden that I've carried to come here every year and try and try and try again," McIlroy said. "The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy that's sitting over there, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams.
"Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it you can do anything. I love you."
Too sweet.
Poppy may have a golf career in her own future after what she showed on the course days earlier—one could argue she might have even sank the short putt that nearly ruined her dad's tournament.
But, if there is one thing McIlroy knows a thing or two about, it's perseverance. The 35-year-old just won his first major victory in over a decade, finally donning the coveted green jacket after countless setbacks and disappointments throughout the years—including an especially heart-wrenching collapse at the Masters in 2011. If Poppy does want to go down the golf route in the future, she'll have an amazing role model to guide her on her way.