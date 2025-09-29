Rory McIlroy Trolled Bryson DeChambeau So Hard While Celebrating Ryder Cup Win
Rory McIlroy had a wild week at the Ryder Cup which ended with him celebrating another win for Team Europe, this one coming two years after he boldly stated that his team would go to Bethpage and get a rare victory on the road.
McIlroy went 3-1-1 in his five matches over the weekend. While he lost his Sunday singles match to Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy was the clear leader of Team Europe and did his best while hearing the worst from many fans in attendance.
McIlroy had an emotional interview after Europe clinched the win and then a little later he shared a nice moment with Keegan Bradley's kids.
In between that, he found a perfect opportunity to troll U.S. star Bryson DeChambeau.
Check out McIlroy draping the European flag over DeChambeau's name on the players' walkway from the practice area to the course:
McIlroy and DeChambeau didn't face off against each other at the Ryder Cup this time around but they have had some big showdowns in other tournaments over the years.
Here's hoping they will go head-to-head in the 2027 Ryder Cup, which will be played in Ireland. If they do, you'd have to think DeChambeau might watch that clip a few times to get some extra motivation.