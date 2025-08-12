SI

Scottie Scheffler to Use Fill-in Caddie During BMW Championship

Ted Scott, the world No. 1’s regular bagman, missed the final round last week and will miss this week’s second playoff event.

Bob Harig

Regular caddie Ted Scott is out this week for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Regular caddie Ted Scott is out this week for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Scottie Scheffler will again be without his regular caddie, Ted Scott, at this week’s BMW Championship.

Scott, who left Memphis on Saturday to attend to a family matter at his home in Louisiana, will be replaced on the bag this week by Michael Cromie, according to his agent, Blake Smith.

Cromie is the regular caddie for Chris Kirk, who narrowly missed qualifying for the BMW Championship, which has the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup standings who advanced from last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. (A total of 49 players will tee it up after Sepp Straka withdrew.)

Scheffler, who tied for third in Memphis, has clinched the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings regardless of what happens here this week, which means he will secure a $5 million bonus with $23 million spread out among the top 30 finishers in points in addition to the $20 million purse.

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf