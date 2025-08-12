Scottie Scheffler to Use Fill-in Caddie During BMW Championship
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Scottie Scheffler will again be without his regular caddie, Ted Scott, at this week’s BMW Championship.
Scott, who left Memphis on Saturday to attend to a family matter at his home in Louisiana, will be replaced on the bag this week by Michael Cromie, according to his agent, Blake Smith.
Cromie is the regular caddie for Chris Kirk, who narrowly missed qualifying for the BMW Championship, which has the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup standings who advanced from last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. (A total of 49 players will tee it up after Sepp Straka withdrew.)
Scheffler, who tied for third in Memphis, has clinched the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings regardless of what happens here this week, which means he will secure a $5 million bonus with $23 million spread out among the top 30 finishers in points in addition to the $20 million purse.