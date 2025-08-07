SI

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From First Playoff Event

The FedEx St. Jude offers a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx Cup playoffs have arrived, and the top 70 players from the PGA Tour's regular season were invited to the opening event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It's offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Of the 70 invitees, only Rory McIlroy elected to skip it. At No. 2 in the points race, McIlroy is a lock to make it into each of the next two playoff events and have a shot at the big prize. Scottie Scheffler enters the week with a big lead in points and remains the heavy favorite. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

After this week, the top 50 players in the season-long standings will advance to next week's BMW Championship.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Payouts

Win – $3,600,000

2nd – $2,160,000

3rd – $1,360,000

4th – $960,000

5th – $800,000

6th – $720,000

7th – $670,000

8th – $620,000

9th – $580,000

10th – $540,000

11th – $500,000

12th – $460,000

13th – $420,000

14th – $380,000

15th – $360,000

16th – $340,000

17th – $320,000

18th – $300,000

19th – $280,000

20th – $260,000

21th – $240,000

22nd – $224,000

23rd – $208,000

24th – $192,000

25th – $176,000

26th – $160,000

27th – $154,000

28th – $148,000

29th – $142,000

30th – $136,000

31st – $130,000

32nd – $124,000

33rd – $118,000

34th – $113,000

35th – $108,000

36th – $103,000

37th – $98,000

38th – $94,000

39th – $90,000

40th – $86,000

41st – $82,000

42nd – $78,000

43rd – $74,000

44th – $70,000

45th – $66,000

46th – $62,000

47th – $58,000

48th – $54,800

49th – $52,000

50th – $50,400

51st – $49,200

52nd – $48,000

53rd – $47,200

54th – $46,400

55th – $46,000

56th – $45,600

57th – $45,200

58th – $44,800

59th – $44,400

60th – $44,000

61st – $43,600

62nd -$43,200

63rd – $42,800

64th – $42,400

65th – $42,000

66th – $41,600

67th – $41,200

68th – $40,800

69th – $40,400

