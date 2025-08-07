2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From First Playoff Event
The FedEx Cup playoffs have arrived, and the top 70 players from the PGA Tour's regular season were invited to the opening event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It's offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Of the 70 invitees, only Rory McIlroy elected to skip it. At No. 2 in the points race, McIlroy is a lock to make it into each of the next two playoff events and have a shot at the big prize. Scottie Scheffler enters the week with a big lead in points and remains the heavy favorite. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.
After this week, the top 50 players in the season-long standings will advance to next week's BMW Championship.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Payouts
Win – $3,600,000
2nd – $2,160,000
3rd – $1,360,000
4th – $960,000
5th – $800,000
6th – $720,000
7th – $670,000
8th – $620,000
9th – $580,000
10th – $540,000
11th – $500,000
12th – $460,000
13th – $420,000
14th – $380,000
15th – $360,000
16th – $340,000
17th – $320,000
18th – $300,000
19th – $280,000
20th – $260,000
21th – $240,000
22nd – $224,000
23rd – $208,000
24th – $192,000
25th – $176,000
26th – $160,000
27th – $154,000
28th – $148,000
29th – $142,000
30th – $136,000
31st – $130,000
32nd – $124,000
33rd – $118,000
34th – $113,000
35th – $108,000
36th – $103,000
37th – $98,000
38th – $94,000
39th – $90,000
40th – $86,000
41st – $82,000
42nd – $78,000
43rd – $74,000
44th – $70,000
45th – $66,000
46th – $62,000
47th – $58,000
48th – $54,800
49th – $52,000
50th – $50,400
51st – $49,200
52nd – $48,000
53rd – $47,200
54th – $46,400
55th – $46,000
56th – $45,600
57th – $45,200
58th – $44,800
59th – $44,400
60th – $44,000
61st – $43,600
62nd -$43,200
63rd – $42,800
64th – $42,400
65th – $42,000
66th – $41,600
67th – $41,200
68th – $40,800
69th – $40,400