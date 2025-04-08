Scottie Scheffler Makes Perfect Self-Deprecating Joke About His Ravioli Incident at Masters
Golf fans couldn't help but chuckle at reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler including ravioli bites to his 2025 Masters dinner menu.
Oh, the irony. Scheffler punctured his right hand when making ravioli at Christmas time a few months ago due to some broken glass. He ended up undergoing surgery for his injury and missing a couple tournaments to start out the 2025 golf season.
Scheffler made sure to clarify he is not going to be a part of the ravioli-making process ahead of the Masters dinner to, of course, avoid any injury. The two-time Masters champion had to poke some fun at himself (no pun intended) while talking about it on Tuesday, too.
"In terms of if I was trying to take out the competition, I would definitely do a demonstration, something along those lines," Scheffler said. "But yeah, hopefully avoid the injuries. Maybe they'll cut up my steak for me, I won't have to use a knife or anything like that. We'll see."
Scheffler will want to stay healthy this week to try to win a third Masters title as he would become just the ninth golfer in history to win at least three Masters tournaments in his career.