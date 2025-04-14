Shane Lowry Explains What the Masters Means to Good Friend Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy further cemented his name in golf history on Sunday, winning the first Masters of his career and with it, became the sixth man in the history of the sport to complete the career grand slam.
The green jacket was a goal that had eluded McIlroy for his entire career, and for more than a decade, it was the only trophy keeping him from finishing his career slam. Now, McIlroy has climbed the mountain that had stood in front of him for so long.
After his win, McIlroy embraced his many well-wishers as he walked off the 18th green and towards Butler Cabin. One of those well-wishers was his good friend and Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry, who greeted McIlroy with a bear hug, lifting him off of the ground.
After McIlroy walked on, Lowry spoke about what made the moment so special for his good friend.
“This means everything to him,” Lowry said. “It’s all he thinks about. All he talks about, all he thinks about. He always said to me he would retire a happy man if he won a green jacket, so I told Erica ‘He can retire now.’”
Lowry said that Rory’s triumph over adversity was a model for everyone who played the sport.
“He’s had a long 10 years, 11 years. He’s had a lot of hurdles. He’s had a lot of moments to get back up from, it’s kind of a credit to him. It’s something for the rest of us to cling onto that—no matter what happens, no matter how bad you feel, you just need to keep going, keep working hard, and your day will come.”
On Sunday, it was Rory’s day.