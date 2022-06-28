Shop: 10 Summer Golf Accessories for On and Off the Course

From technology and gear to extra add-ons, these products are perfect for summer golf rounds.

A round of golf has bare necessities – a set of clubs, golf balls and a good pair of walking shoes. But accessories and the little things make a round easier and more enjoyable.

We’ve put together a list of the must-have golf accessories that will make your time both on the golf course and off just a little bit better. From technology to improve your skills and post-game recovery, to equipment that makes walking the course much easier, here's a look at what you should add to your golf routine.

1. Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls are Top of the Line

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

Golf balls certainly fall into the golf essentials category, but if you haven’t tried the Titleist Pro V1x golf balls yet, you’re missing out on a top-of-the-line product that could seriously impact your experience on the course. There’s a reason many people associate Titleist with golf balls and that is because they take technological advancements in their ball design seriously.

Players who are especially interested in a golf ball for distance and a high trajectory with a low spin will be pleased with the performance of the Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. With a soft feel and impressive short game control, these are definitely the golf balls you should add to your golf bag if you haven’t tried them already.

Shop for Titleist Golf Balls

2. Theragun Delivers the Ultimate Post-Round Recovery

Therabody Theragun Pro

In the world of post-exercise recovery, there’s one word on everyone’s lips: Theragun. Professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike have come to depend on the high-tech percussive massagers by Therabody Theragun to deliver serious relief to fatigued muscles after physical activity.

These massagers work in incredibly fast percussive movements (40 percussiones per second!) to move lactic acid out of the muscles. It only takes two minutes per bodypart to get the most out of these quick and effective massages.

The Therabody Theragun massagers come in a range of sizes and prices depending on exactly what you’re looking for. From the travel and wallet-friendly Theragun Mini to the largest and most advanced model, the Theragun Pro, there are different options to choose from.

Shop for Therabody Theragun Percussive Massagers

3. Sun Mountain Push Cart for the Walking Golfer

Sun Mountain Speed Cart GX

For anyone using golf as a means to exercise, the right push cart can take a load off and haul equipment wherever you need to go. One of the top brands in this space is Sun Mountain, which makes well-made push carts in the 3-wheel and 4-wheel varieties.

Sun Mountain’s push carts are lightweight and made to accommodate a range of golf bags. They come with mesh pockets to hold water bottles, umbrellas and valuables, so you can keep everything you might need on the course close at hand.

Shop the Latest Sun Mountain Pull Carts

4. Puma Golf Hats for Summer Style

PUMA API Hand-Drawn Camo P110 Hat

Kick up your golf hat game with summer styles by Puma. From beach umbrellas or an ice cold drink to florals and pastel colors, Puma golf hats capture the vibe of summer with adjustable cotton golf hats.

Not only are the hats stylish, but the moisture-wicking sweatband will also keep you feeling cool and comfortable while of course keeping the hot summer sun out of your eyes on the course.

Shop the Latest Deals on Puma Golf Hats

5. Garmin Watches Do More Than Tell Time

Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch

You can always count on Garmin for reliable golf technology, and its golf watches have emerged as a top choice in recent years. This is undeniably due to the number of features they have and their ease of use.

Take the Garmin Approach S42. This smartwatch pulls out all the stops, including over 42,000 CourseView maps from all over the world. Some of the most helpful features include the round analyzer, which measures and records potential shot distances, and manual pin positioning, allowing you to survey surroundings and get an accurate read on distances.

Shop the Latest Deals on Garmin Golf Watches

6. Blue Tees Portable Speaker for Tunes on the Go

Blue Tees The Player Speaker

Whether you need background music on the golf course or want something in your back pocket for a summer barbecue, there’s nothing more convenient than a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Blue Tees The Player speaker has a 100-foot range, so you’ll hear it while teeing off even if it’s in the golf cart. With over 12 hours of battery life, it will last through your round - maybe even a 36-hole day. Plus, it’s waterproof just in case you get caught in the rain.

Shop Blue Tees Portable Bluetooth Speakers

7. Divot Shag Bag for Easy Access

Divot Premium Shag Bag

A shag bag is a great way to gather up your golf balls without straining your back or knees after a quality chipping session. This shag bag from Divot is easy to use and made of quality, durable aluminum with a strong zipper on the bag. This affordable option as a practical golf accessory is a great addition as you continue to improve your short game.

Shop Divot Shag Bags

8. Yeti Coolers Keep Your Favorite Drink Cold

Yeti Rambler 26-oz.

On a hot day, you want to have a cool drink close at hand. From ice water to an Arnold Palmer, or maybe even something stronger, Yeti coolers keep drinks cold longer than a typical plastic water bottle.

There are several styles, sizes and colors to choose from depending on how you plan to use it and for what type of drink. The stainless steel interior and double-wall vacuum insulation is the secret behind these coolers' power to keep drinks at a cool temperature, even on the hottest days.

Shop the Latest Deals on Yeti Coolers

9. Stay Protected With a Ping Golf Umbrella

Ping Tour Double-Canopy Umbrella

Summer weather can change in an instant, so it’s best to always be prepared. Carry a Ping golf umbrella for maximum protection against any harsh weather.

The extra large coverage and UV protection is ideal for creating some dependable shade and protection from the sun. It’s also perfect for when it starts to sprinkle or a late summer storm.

Shop the Latest Ping Golf Umbrellas

10. Carry Clubs in Style With Jones Sports Company

Jones Sports Company Trouper R Stand Bag

Brands have been breaking the mold on golf bag designs in recent years, offering fun prints to outside-the-box color choices. Jones Sports Company is just one of the many brands offering a fresh take on golf bags.

But substance behind the style. With high quality, durable materials and functional pockets that make room for valuables, beverages and other essentials, Jones golf bags make it easy to carry everything you need on the course.

Shop the Latest Jones Sports Company Golf Bags

Make this a summer of golf to remember with accessories that make your life a little easier and give you a chance to play your best round of golf yet.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.