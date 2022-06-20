Winner's Bag: Inside Matt Fitzpatrick's Gear and Apparel at U.S. Open

Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major at the same venue where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Inside his golf bag, Titleist and Skechers are part of the winning formula.

The 2022 U.S. Open leaderboard was constantly churning throughout the week, and Matt Fitzpatrick prevailed on Sunday for his first major win. He finished 6 under to clip Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke to hoist the U.S. Open trophy, just like he did with the U.S. Amateur trophy at Brookline nine years ago.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Golf Clubs That Won the 2022 U.S. Open

Fitzpatrick’s golf bag is mainly Titleist, though his fairway woods are from PING and his putter is Bettinardi. Here’s what you’ll find in his staff bag:

PING G425 LST 3-Wood

What Did Matt Fitzpatrick Wear at The Country Club?

Matt Fitzpatrick, a former Under Armour representative, wears Castore golf apparel and Skechers golf shoes.

Skechers Go Golf Pro 4 Legacy Shoes

Fitzpatrick joins Jack Nicklaus in their own corner of history for winning a U.S. Open and a U.S. at the same venue, he’ll continue to forge his own path after this first major win, both in golf and in style.

