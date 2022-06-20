Winner's Bag: Inside Matt Fitzpatrick's Gear and Apparel at U.S. Open

Skip to main content

Winner's Bag: Inside Matt Fitzpatrick's Gear and Apparel at 2022 U.S. Open

Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major at the same venue where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Inside his golf bag, Titleist and Skechers are part of the winning formula.

The 2022 U.S. Open leaderboard was constantly churning throughout the week, and Matt Fitzpatrick prevailed on Sunday for his first major win. He finished 6 under to clip Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke to hoist the U.S. Open trophy, just like he did with the U.S. Amateur trophy at Brookline nine years ago.

Between his clutch shots and long putts, Fitzpatrick maximized his equipment and apparel for the tough conditions. Now you can shop his bag and buy his gear in our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Golf Clubs That Won the 2022 U.S. Open

Fitzpatrick’s golf bag is mainly Titleist, though his fairway woods are from PING and his putter is Bettinardi. Here’s what you’ll find in his staff bag:

Shop the latest PING fairway woods, like the PING G425, on Morning Read's online pro shop.

PING G425 LST 3-Wood

Shop Matt Fitzpatrick’s Bag in our Online Pro Shop

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

What Did Matt Fitzpatrick Wear at The Country Club?

Matt Fitzpatrick, a former Under Armour representative, wears Castore golf apparel and Skechers golf shoes.

Shop the latest Skechers golf shoes, like the Skechers Go Golf Pro 4 Legacy, on Morning Read's online pro shop.

Skechers Go Golf Pro 4 Legacy Shoes

Shop Matt Fitzpatrick’s Look in our Online Pro Shop

Fitzpatrick joins Jack Nicklaus in their own corner of history for winning a U.S. Open and a U.S. at the same venue, he’ll continue to forge his own path after this first major win, both in golf and in style.

Shop Matt Fitzpatrick's 2022 U.S. Open winning gear and look, from Titleist and PING golf clubs to Skechers golf shoes.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Shop Matt Fitzpatrick's 2022 U.S. Open winning gear and look, from Titleist and PING golf clubs to Skechers golf shoes.
Shop

Winner's Bag: Inside Matt Fitzpatrick's Gear and Apparel at U.S. Open

By Morning Read Staffjust now
Matt Fitzpatrick is pictured in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Another Championship at The Country Club

By Associated Press1 minute ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff15 minutes ago
kupcho chevron2
News

Jennifer Kupcho Tops Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire in Meijer LPGA Classic Playoff

By Associated Press16 minutes ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff26 minutes ago
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates a birdie on the 13th hole of the final round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

2022 U.S. Open Purse, Payouts, Prize Money: Matt Fitzpatrick Banks Record $3.15 Million First Prize

By Morning Read Staff59 minutes ago
Matt Fitzpatrick holds the 2022 U.S. Open trophy after his victory on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
News

Matt Fitzpatrick Wins U.S. Open at The Country Club for First Major Title

By John Schwarb1 hour ago
Justin Thomas waves to the crowd on Sunday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Here's How a 2022 U.S. Open Playoff Would Be Decided at The Country Club

By John Schwarb5 hours ago
The Country Club | Hole 3
News

U.S. Open Leaderboard Receives Gift With Overnight Rains

By Bradley S. Klein12 hours ago