Inside Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Golf Gear and Apparel

Skip to main content

Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Round-up: Golf Gear and Apparel

A closer look at new Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s bag, including what’s on his feet (and not Tiger’s)
See and shop what Scottie Scheffler used and wore to win the 2022 Masters at Augusta National on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

After Scottie Scheffler’s runaway win at the 2022 Masters, you may be wondering what’s in his bag. And on top of that, how about those Nike golf shoes from the Tiger Woods line? The shoes Tiger Woods himself didn’t even wear last week?

We’re going to dive into every part of Scheffler’s gear from his win at Augusta, with links to our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the Masters

After a victorious start to the PGA Tour season with two wins, Scheffler officially signed with TaylorMade Golf in March. Here’s what you’ll find in his TaylorMade staff bag:

Find the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver in Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GloblaGolf.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Shop Scottie Scheffler’s Bag in our Online Pro Shop

What Did Scottie Scheffler Wear at the 2022 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler was dressed head to toe in Nike golf apparel and shoes at Augusta National, and the fact that Tiger Woods wasn’t was also a top headline last week. Scheffler’s Nike golf vest also went viral during the third round, keeping Nike in the spotlight as he took the vest off before each shot and immediately put it back on afterwards.

Shop Nike golf vests in Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Nike Therma-FIT Golf Vest

Shop Scottie Scheffler’s Look in our Online Pro Shop

Based on Scheffler’s performance at the 2022 Masters, the TaylorMade Stealth line and everything Nike Dri-FIT have proven themselves victorious as well.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product in our store, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

See and shop what Scottie Scheffler used and wore to win the 2022 Masters at Augusta National on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Inside Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Golf Gear and Apparel

By Morning Read Staff34 seconds ago
IMG_5740
News

What It's Like to Play Augusta National the Monday After the Masters

By Colin McDonald18 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau watches a putt during the 2022 Masters.
News

Bryson DeChambeau to Have Surgery On Fractured Bone in Left Hand

By Bob Harig20 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
News

Listen: Recapping the Masters from Fashion to Scottie Scheffler to a Day on the Grounds

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon22 hours ago
Harold Varner III is pictured Thursday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Here Are TV Times for the RBC Heritage and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

April is Always a Great Time to Talk to Ben Crenshaw

By Jay DelsingApr 12, 2022
Jordan Spieth plays a shot at the 2022 Masters.
News

Jordan Spieth Arrives at Harbour Town Still Smarting from Masters Missed Cut

By Alex MiceliApr 12, 2022
Morikawa
Gambling

2022 RBC Heritage: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Harbour Town Golf Links

By Daniel WootersApr 12, 2022
Shirley Spork, one of the original 13 founders of the LPGA>
News

Shirley Spork, One of 13 Founders of LPGA, Dies at 94

By Associated PressApr 12, 2022