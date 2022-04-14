Inside Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Golf Gear and Apparel

A closer look at new Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s bag, including what’s on his feet (and not Tiger’s)

After Scottie Scheffler’s runaway win at the 2022 Masters, you may be wondering what’s in his bag. And on top of that, how about those Nike golf shoes from the Tiger Woods line? The shoes Tiger Woods himself didn’t even wear last week?

Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the Masters

After a victorious start to the PGA Tour season with two wins, Scheffler officially signed with TaylorMade Golf in March. Here’s what you’ll find in his TaylorMade staff bag:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

What Did Scottie Scheffler Wear at the 2022 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler was dressed head to toe in Nike golf apparel and shoes at Augusta National, and the fact that Tiger Woods wasn’t was also a top headline last week. Scheffler’s Nike golf vest also went viral during the third round, keeping Nike in the spotlight as he took the vest off before each shot and immediately put it back on afterwards.

Nike Therma-FIT Golf Vest

Based on Scheffler’s performance at the 2022 Masters, the TaylorMade Stealth line and everything Nike Dri-FIT have proven themselves victorious as well.

