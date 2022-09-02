Shop: 5 Golf Shoe Brands That are Trending and on Sale Now

These five brands have all-new styles, and now you can get them at a great price in our e-commerce store.

If shoe-shopping wasn’t already difficult enough, you might first consider the style of golf shoes you’re going for. A classic look? Luxury? Maybe casual or sporty? If gravitating to the latter category, this is the right place.

The sporty look makes sense for someone who prefers an athleisure style, with golf shoes that transition from the golf course to a casual around-town appearance. No fine leather or metal aglets here.

Casual golf shoes come in spiked and spikeless varieties, and options abound. Here are five popular styles you should consider adding to your closet.

Adidas Golf Shoes – Sustainably Sporty

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

For a sporty style, Adidas is a no-brainer. The brand has made strides in creating sustainably made designs that incorporate recycled materials while maintaining the quality and performance fans and golfers have always respected.

For those seeking a spiked shoe that won’t weigh them down, the ZG21 is a sight to behold. It's one of Adidas’s lightest shoes yet, while still providing a solid foundation for every swing.

A casual option that easily transitions from the golf course to running errands is the Flopshot, which looks like a trendy sneaker but provides incredible comfort on the golf course. A similar feel can be found in the RebelCross shoes, which are sleek and modern, with excellent traction for a spikeless golf shoe.

Finally, for a mix of casual cool and an athletic look, reach for a pair of CodeChaos or Solarthon shoes. Both waterproof shoes have comfortable soles and blend a trendy shapes with sporty details. The CodeChaos shoes in particular have stood out for their sustainable materials, with a minimum of 50% of recycled materials used in their construction.

FootJoy Pro SL Sport Spikeless Golf Shoes

FootJoy is one of the most popular golf shoes in pro golf. If comfort is key, take a look at FootJoy’s athletic looks, offered in spiked and spikeless varieties.

The Pro SL Sport features FootJoy’s signature Fine Tuned Foam midsole for comfort and stability that lasts the whole round. With excellent traction in all weather, this shoe is an all-around dependable pick.

Two spiked FootJoy styles are HyperFlex and HyperFlex BOA. The difference? The HyperFlex BOA utilizes a dial for closure rather than traditional laces. Some believe this helps with overall fit and feel and eliminates all concerns about laces. HyperFlex shoes move with your foot and provide comfort with a molded, highly dense sole and midsole.

ECCO Golf Shoes – Stability and Flexibility

ECCO Biom C4 Golf Shoe

Three stand-out spikeless styles from golf shoe leader ECCO are Biom H4, S-Three and Biom C4. Each of these looks are waterproof and ready for whatever weather conditions you encounter. If you prefer the feel of spikeless golf shoes but need exceptional grip and stability, ECCO will be up your alley.

All three styles can attribute their stability to the MTN grip, which delivers rotational support, traction and comfort. The Biom H4’s OrthoLite Hybrid insole gives your foot the comfort and breathability necessary to keep going.

The S-Three is a modern sneaker style with flexibility and an outsole with 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles, offering a strong grip. Finally, the Biom C4 is a contemporary, sporty look, utilizing performance leather and a stretch mesh interior.

Puma Golf Shoes – A Fit Like No Other

Puma ProAdapt AlphaCat Disc Spikeless Golf Shoes

On the golf course the last thing you should be worried about is your feet. Puma Golf’s ProAdapt AlphaCat shoes are all about a secure, custom-feeling fit that’s molded to your foot for a locked-in feel.

Offered in a traditional laces-style and the ProAdapt AlphaCat Disc option, which is controlled by an adjustable dial system for ultimate security, the ProAdapt AlphaCat golf shoes are waterproof, stylish and comfortable. They also feature the PROADAPT outsole for traction in any number of conditions.

Nike Golf Shoes – Modern Performance

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT% Golf Shoes

Of course Nike remains one of the leaders in athletic shoe brands. Stylish and modern with performance bona fides to boot, Nike is a brand you can depend on for a blend of fashion and on-course capabilities.

The ultra sleek Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT% shoes are a prime example. They were built with the movement and motion of the foot on the golf course in mind. Heel slippage? There is a specially designed padded collar to eliminate that. A little extra room for a golf swing? This style has increased volume while keeping the foot supported with forefoot cushioning. Traction? The sole outsole has been updated in key areas to avoid slippage.

No matter what you’re looking for in a sporty golf shoe, it’s hard to go wrong when choosing from this range of brands, which put a premium on style, comfort and overall performance.

And don’t forget to check out our golf shoe selector. Answering a couple quick questions will instantly lead to personalized golf shoe recommendations from the latest brands.