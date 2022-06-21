Shop: Eco-Friendly Apparel, Shoes For Any Golfer

Now more than ever brands are finding ways to make their products sustainably, whether it’s using recycled matter, abandoning toxic chemicals or choosing ethically sourced materials and locally made products.

And apparel isn’t the only area in the golf world that's focused on environmentally-friendly practices. Golf courses around the world are taking conservation, water usage and environmental impact seriously in order to preserve the sport and its golf courses.

Here's a sample of golf brands that are also making an impact.

Radmor is the Brand for ‘Good Citizens’

Radmor BobRad Repeat Shirt

The eco-friendly brand Radmor doesn’t play around when it comes to sustainability. Each decision they make - from their fabrics to what happens to their clothes when they’ve reached the end of their lifespan - is carefully considered.

But you should consider Radmor for more than environmental reasons. Its clothes are stylish and built for the modern golfer. Just take the BobRad Repeat Shirt. In whimsical prints with eye-catching colors, these golf shirts stand out. Paired with the Vincent Performance Short, this ensemble looks as good as it is for the planet.

Galvin Green Puts the ‘Green’ in Eco-Friendly

Galvin Green Malik Shirt

A core tenant of sustainably made clothing is creating products that last, rather than those readily disposed of once they wear out. Galvin Green takes this mission head on by creating durable, responsibly made apparel that minimizes environmental impact. By using Bluesign® approved materials, including those made from recycled plastic water bottles, Galvin Green truly makes “green” golf apparel.

Some of Galvin Green’s most popular products are its rainwear, like the Armstrong Gore-Tex Paclite rain jacket. More stylish than your typical rain jacket, you can still count on Galvin Green to deliver an uncompromising level of protection. What to wear under it? The Malik Shirt takes the classic golf polo and adds a little bit of personality with fun print options.

True Linkswear All Day Ripstop Golf Shoes

From the very beginning, True Linkswear has been reimagining what golf shoes can be. Creating comfortable, stylish shoes for the walking golfer is just one part of the puzzle; they have also been committed to sustainable practices. With an ethical, waste-not mindset, True Linkswear makes products with a purpose.

With styles to satisfy the pickiest customers - like the All Day Ripstop style for men and for women - there’s something for everyone.

True Linkswear Knit II Golf Shoes

True Linkswear golf shoes aren’t limited to one type of material. Players looking for a top-quality shoe that delivers on comfort without skimping on style or luxury, can try the True Lux Pro style, made in a premium leather and spikeless rubber sole. If leather isn’t your speed, there’s the TRUE Knit II shoe made of highly breathable knit mesh that’s both water- and oil-resistant.

Adidas Upcycles for Comfort and Style

Adidas CodeChaos OG Golf Shoes

It should come as no surprise that Adidas, one of the biggest players in the golf shoe and apparel game, is also incorporating sustainability into their footwear.

Take the ultra-popular Adidas CodeChaos OG spikeless golf shoes, which are made with recycled materials, breathing new life into what was previously discarded. These shoes deliver comfort and balance through a responsive midsole and stability bar to keep you grounded, while the tread gives the wearer ultimate stability with durable yet soft rubber.

Show your love for the planet in more ways than one the next time you step out on the golf course and enjoy the great outdoors. By shopping sustainably, you’re ensuring enjoyment of the natural world for years to come.

