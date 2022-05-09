Shop: 7 New Iron Sets For Players of All Abilities

Five top brands, seven great irons. Which will you add to your bag this season?

Five top brands have released a total of seven new sets of irons: Callaway, Cobra, PING, TaylorMade and Tour Edge.

Between the 2021 and 2022 releases, there is new technology out there, begging to be used. So how do you choose?

Here’s a brief overview of each new iron set to help guide your decision (plus a bonus note or two about popular 2021 irons). And if you’re still at a loss, don’t forget to check out this iron selector tool.

Which Irons Are Right for You?

No matter what type of golfer you are, there’s a 2022 iron set for you. Here’s a handicap breakdown of what you’ll see below (listed in low-to-high order):

Mid to High Handicaps

TaylorMade Stealth irons

PING G425 irons (2021 bonus note)

Callaway Rogue ST MAX irons

Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS irons

Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS Lite irons

Cobra AIR-X irons

Tour Edge E722 irons

Low to Mid Handicaps

PING i525 irons

Cobra LTDx irons

Tour Edge C722 irons

Callaway Rogue ST Irons Designed with A.I. Technology

Callaway Rogue ST MAX Irons

The Callaway Rogue ST irons are an evolution of the 2018 Callaway Rogue irons. The biggest difference is the use of their iconic Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology to maximize every aspect of their design.

There are four models to choose from, so there’s bound to be a Callaway iron set for you this season if you fell in love with the Rogues a few years ago.

Callaway Rogue ST MAX irons have the strongest lofts in this line and are game improvement irons geared toward a large range of handicaps.

Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS irons have a bit more offset than the MAX irons and provide a higher launch; these are geared toward mid to high handicaps.

Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS Lite irons are a lightweight version of the MAX OS irons that can help higher handicaps generate more swing speed.

Callaway Rogue ST Pro irons are what you’ll see on the PGA and LPGA Tours this season thanks to the additional distance and workability these Callaway irons provide.

Cobra LTDx and Cobra AIR-X Irons for Every Handicap

Cobra LTDx Irons

Cobra Golf released two iron sets this year, the LTDx and AIR-X irons. The Cobra LTDx irons are built on distance and feel while the Cobra AIR-X irons are lightweight and offset.

Cobra LTDx irons are available in standard and one-length sets. In addition to distance, these Cobra irons are accurate thanks to the higher MOI and stability through impact, making them targets for mid to low handicaps.

Cobra AIR-X Irons are game improvement irons that are geared toward higher handicaps with moderate to slower swing speeds.

PING i525 Irons with Forged Distance

PING i515 Irons

PING Golf released player irons this year after a successful launch of the PING G425 irons in 2021. The PING i525 irons are geared toward lower handicaps. Despite being forged irons, there is some forgiveness to them as well.

TaylorMade Stealth Irons with a Large Sweet Spot

TaylorMade Stealth Irons

TaylorMade Stealth irons are rooted in distance and forgiveness. With a more dynamic sweet spot and a hotter clubface, your ball will sail down the fairways. These TaylorMade irons are also available as an iron set or as a combo set if you prefer hybrids to longer irons.

Tour Edge E722 and C722 Irons Are Extreme - in Both Directions

Tour Edge Exotics E722 Irons

The “E” in Tour Edge E722 stands for “extreme,” and that’s just half of the equation. The second half is all about the “C” - or the “compact” nature of this particular iron.

Tour Edge E722 irons are extremely forgiving and for those with higher handicaps.

Tour Edge C722 irons are player irons meant for lower handicaps looking for more workability.



Obviously there are many high-tech options to choose from this season. See what your favorite brand has to offer and browse the personalized recommendations from the iron selector tool from our partners at GlobalGolf.

