Shop: 7 New Iron Sets For Players of All Abilities

Seven New Iron Sets For Players of All Abilities

Five top brands, seven great irons. Which will you add to your bag this season?
Five top brands have released a total of seven new sets of irons: Callaway, Cobra, PING, TaylorMade and Tour Edge.

Between the 2021 and 2022 releases, there is new technology out there, begging to be used. So how do you choose?

Here’s a brief overview of each new iron set to help guide your decision (plus a bonus note or two about popular 2021 irons). And if you’re still at a loss, don’t forget to check out this iron selector tool.

Which Irons Are Right for You?

No matter what type of golfer you are, there’s a 2022 iron set for you. Here’s a handicap breakdown of what you’ll see below (listed in low-to-high order):

Mid to High Handicaps

  • TaylorMade Stealth irons
  • PING G425 irons (2021 bonus note)
  • Callaway Rogue ST MAX irons
  • Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS irons
  • Callaway Rogue ST MAX OS Lite irons
  • Cobra AIR-X irons
  • Tour Edge E722 irons

Low to Mid Handicaps

  • PING i525 irons
  • Cobra LTDx irons
  • Tour Edge C722 irons

Callaway Rogue ST Irons Designed with A.I. Technology

Shop Callaway Rogue ST MAX irons on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Callaway Rogue ST MAX Irons

The Callaway Rogue ST irons are an evolution of the 2018 Callaway Rogue irons. The biggest difference is the use of their iconic Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology to maximize every aspect of their design.

There are four models to choose from, so there’s bound to be a Callaway iron set for you this season if you fell in love with the Rogues a few years ago.

Cobra LTDx and Cobra AIR-X Irons for Every Handicap

Shop Cobra LTDx irons on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Cobra LTDx Irons

Cobra Golf released two iron sets this year, the LTDx and AIR-X irons. The Cobra LTDx irons are built on distance and feel while the Cobra AIR-X irons are lightweight and offset.

  • Cobra LTDx irons are available in standard and one-length sets. In addition to distance, these Cobra irons are accurate thanks to the higher MOI and stability through impact, making them targets for mid to low handicaps.
  • Cobra AIR-X Irons are game improvement irons that are geared toward higher handicaps with moderate to slower swing speeds.

PING i525 Irons with Forged Distance

Find the 2022 PING i525 irons on the Morning Read Pro Shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

PING i515 Irons

PING Golf released player irons this year after a successful launch of the PING G425 irons in 2021. The PING i525 irons are geared toward lower handicaps. Despite being forged irons, there is some forgiveness to them as well.

TaylorMade Stealth Irons with a Large Sweet Spot

Shop TaylorMade Stealth irons on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

TaylorMade Stealth Irons

TaylorMade Stealth irons are rooted in distance and forgiveness. With a more dynamic sweet spot and a hotter clubface, your ball will sail down the fairways. These TaylorMade irons are also available as an iron set or as a combo set if you prefer hybrids to longer irons.

Tour Edge E722 and C722 Irons Are Extreme - in Both Directions

Shop Tour Edge Exotics E722 irons on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Tour Edge Exotics E722 Irons

The “E” in Tour Edge E722 stands for “extreme,” and that’s just half of the equation. The second half is all about the “C” - or the “compact” nature of this particular iron.


Obviously there are many high-tech options to choose from this season. See what your favorite brand has to offer and browse the personalized recommendations from the iron selector tool from our partners at GlobalGolf.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Shop the newest golf irons on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf. TaylorMade, Callaway, PING and more.
