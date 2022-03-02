What’s New in 2022? Golf Club Releases, Predictions and More

GlobalGolf shares an overview of the latest golf club releases and predictions of what’s to come.

Many of the major golf companies rang in the new year by releasing plenty of new golf clubs and technologies, and they’re just getting started. We’re going to review what has been released so far and what’s on pre-sale, and GlobalGolf will provide us with some of their predictions about what’s coming later this year.

New Golf Club Releases in 2022 by Brand

Most golf companies started 2022 off with a bang, introducing their hottest drivers and purest irons off the bat. Below, you’ll find each brand’s newest lines, what they can do for your game and when you can add them to your golf bag.

Callaway Golf

Rogue ST drivers, fairway woods hybrids, irons

Presale Date: January 21, 2022

Launch Date: February 10, 2022

Callaway Rogue ST MAX LS Driver

Callaway Golf has built upon their Rogue legacy with the new Rogue ST line. Coming in a variety of models to serve all handicaps, the Rogue ST golf clubs incorporate Callaway’s renowned Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and Flash Face technologies for greater stability and distance.

Cobra Golf

LTDx drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons

AIR-X drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons

Presale Date: January 19, 2022

Launch Date: February 11, 2022

Cobra LTDx Driver & AIR-X Hybrid

The Cobra LTDx line brings radial weighting to the extreme. With a super high MOI (moment of inertia) and an incredibly low CG (center of gravity), these Cobra golf clubs offer ideal trajectories for any skill level depending on the model you choose. The Cobra AIR-X line focuses on increased distance through a lightweight construction and increased swing speed.

Mizuno Golf

ST-X 220 and ST-Z 200

Launch Date: February 3, 2022

OMOI putter

Launch Date: March 17, 2022

Mizuno ST-Z Driver & ST-X Hybrid

Mizuno Golf, known for their irons, has invested in their drivers and blade putters this year. These Mizuno drivers provide more accuracy and consistency thanks to the larger sweet spot. The Mizuno ST-X 220 driver is for golfers looking for distance through lower spins and faster ball speeds, while the Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver has a draw bias and offers more forgiveness.

The name of the Mizuno putter, OMOI, is Japanese for “heavy,” which means this weighted putter head will keep your stroke and distance control consistent and pure.

Odyssey Golf

White Hot OG LE Putter

Tri-Hot 5K putters

Eleven putters

Red 2-Ball putters

Presale Date: January 14, 2022

Launch Date: February 4, 2022

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Putter

Odyssey Golf has four different lines to look into this year. The 2022 Odyssey White Hot OG putters are the next evolution of the immensely successful 2021 line. The Red 2-Ball putters are also keeping the classic 2-ball design but incorporating the White Hot insert for better feel.

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters are gaining popularity because they are blade putters with MOI levels above 5,000, which was typical only in mallet putters until now. The Odyssey Eleven putters are still designed with MOI in mind, but they now have weights at the front of the putter to balance out the lower CG.

PING Golf

i525 irons

Presale Date: February 8, 2022

Launch Date: March 24, 2022

PING i525 Irons

The PING i525 irons are forged, meaning they produce both the distance and feel you want in an iron set. These PING irons are geared for lower handicaps, though the weighting positions do allow for some forgiveness as well.

TaylorMade Golf

Stealth drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons

Launch Date: February 4, 2022

Spider GT putters

Presale Date: February 15, 2022

Launch Date: March 4, 2022

TaylorMade Stealth Driver and Irons, Spider GT Putter

The TaylorMade Stealth golf clubs are all about the new titanium construction with a carbon Twist Face. These technological improvements mean a lighter product for faster swing speeds, especially in the Stealth drivers. Plus, the design behind the TaylorMade Stealth irons accomplish higher launches and more forgiveness with a forged feel and distance.

It is no surprise TaylorMade Golf has also continued their line of Spider putters. Though there are different models of the Spider GT putters, the main theme across them all is increased stability and forgiveness thanks to an even heavier perimeter around the putter head.

Titleist Golf

SM9 Wedge

Presale Date: February 17, 2022

Launch Date: March 11, 2022

Titleist SM9 Wedge

Titleist Vokey wedges are a classic, and the SM9 wedge takes its place in a long line of high-performing wedges. With the Titleist SM9 wedge, you’ll have more control over your short game because the higher CG has been pushed to its limit, and Titleist has counteracted that increase in the higher lofted wedges with a thicker topline for more stability.

Tour Edge Golf

E722 driver, fairway woods, hybrids and irons

C722 driver, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, utility

Presale Date: February 9, 2022

Launch Date: March 5, 2022

Tour Edge E722 Driver & C722 Fairway Wood

Tour Edge has two different lines for two different golfers in 2022. The Tour Edge E722 line stands for “Extreme,” so you can expect those with higher handicaps looking for more forgiveness to add these to their bag. The Tour Edge C722 line, which stands for “Compact,” is geared toward lower handicaps looking for lower spin and more workability.

GlobalGolf Predictions of Golf Club Releases Later in 2022

While most golf clubs are introduced early in the year to get ahead of the spring season, some companies tend to release some items a little later once the golf bug has fully returned.

Based on past release schedules, some irons, wedges and putters are launched later in the year. With that in mind, here are GlobalGolf’s predictions:

PING and Scotty Cameron may release more putters

Cleveland and PING may release more wedges

Cobra may release more irons

