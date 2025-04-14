Steph Curry Congratulates Rory McIlroy on Masters Win With Four-Word Message
Rory McIlroy solidified himself among golf's best and brightest stars when he won his first Masters Tournament on Sunday evening, joining just five other pros in completing a career grand slam. The 35-year-old's quest for a green jacket has been the storyline year after year, and plenty of stars took to social media to congratulate him on a title well-earned.
One of those big names? Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry, who sent McIlroy a four-word message on his Instagram story: "Your time good man!"
Check that out below:
Curry is a known golfer and golf fan, so it makes sense he'd want to congratulate McIlroy. Plus, someone as accomplished as Steph can recognize the effort and time Rory has put in to be as great as he is, and that warrants a shoutout.
The future Hall of Famer joins other huge names like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Sandler in congratulating McIlroy on the win.