Adam Sandler Sends Rory McIlroy a 'Happy Gilmore'-Themed Congrats After Masters Win
Famed golf star Happy Gilmore—er, Adam Sandler—made sure to congratulate 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy on his green jacket on Sunday, after the golfer sank a short putt in the playoff to complete a career grand slam.
"Way to gooooo grand slammmer!!! We all love you buddy!!!" Sandler wrote on social media. "Love, Happy."
Now, you might be wondering how Sandler and McIlroy are connected, aside from Sandler once playing a golfer in a movie. Turns out, McIlroy is slated to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, in which he will be joined by Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and more. The sequel drops on Netflix on July 25.
And with the way McIlroy recovered from his rough start to the day, it's also possible he was channeling a bit of advice from Happy Gilmore character Gary Potter by the end of round: "A lot of pressure. You gotta rise above it. You gotta harness in the good energy, block out the bad."
And rise above i he did. The 35-year-old is now just the sixth golfer in history to complete a career grand slam, joining Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus in the historic feat.