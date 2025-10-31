TGL's Latest Bold Move Could Pay Off for TV Viewers
TGL was already one of the boldest ideas in modern golf. Now it's getting even wilder.
With Season 2 less than two months away, TGL has announced a series of major upgrades to its format, venue and fan experience. Some benefit the players, but they’re mostly designed to boost the TV show.
On the newest episode of The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew break down what’s coming and how it’ll change the vibe on and off the tee.
The biggest upgrade: a new putting surface. The green is expanding from 3,800 square feet to 5,270 square feet, and it will now support up to 12 different pin positions. That means more shot variety, more drama and more creativity from players under the lights.
But the real win might be for fans. TGL is lowering the highest point on the green to improve sightlines inside the arena, removing two of the large ball-tracking towers and moving sensors to the ceiling to clear up views across the venue.
Also new this season? Signature “team holes.” Every squad will now have one custom hole in rotation that reflects their brand, playing style or home city environment, giving viewers a dose of team identity that TGL didn't necessarily establish in Season 1.
The crew on DGW breaks it all down, including predictions on how the new layout will affect strategy, why these changes matter heading into 2026 and who benefits most from the tech tweaks.
