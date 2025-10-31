SI

TGL's Latest Bold Move Could Pay Off for TV Viewers

On a new Dan's Golf World Show, the crew breaks down the latest news from the TGL indoor golf league, which could produce an improved TV product in its second season.

Dan Evans

It's a Halloween-themed edition of the Dan's Golf World Show.
It's a Halloween-themed edition of the Dan's Golf World Show. / Dan Evans

TGL was already one of the boldest ideas in modern golf. Now it's getting even wilder.

With Season 2 less than two months away, TGL has announced a series of major upgrades to its format, venue and fan experience. Some benefit the players, but they’re mostly designed to boost the TV show.

On the newest episode of The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew break down what’s coming and how it’ll change the vibe on and off the tee.

The biggest upgrade: a new putting surface. The green is expanding from 3,800 square feet to 5,270 square feet, and it will now support up to 12 different pin positions. That means more shot variety, more drama and more creativity from players under the lights.

But the real win might be for fans. TGL is lowering the highest point on the green to improve sightlines inside the arena, removing two of the large ball-tracking towers and moving sensors to the ceiling to clear up views across the venue.

Also new this season? Signature “team holes.” Every squad will now have one custom hole in rotation that reflects their brand, playing style or home city environment, giving viewers a dose of team identity that TGL didn't necessarily establish in Season 1.

The crew on DGW breaks it all down, including predictions on how the new layout will affect strategy, why these changes matter heading into 2026 and who benefits most from the tech tweaks.

Watch the full episode above, and check out more episodes of the Dan's Golf World Show on SI Golf.

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf