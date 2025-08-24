SI

Tiger Woods Had Heartfelt Message for Tommy Fleetwood After First PGA Tour Win

Tiger knows a thing or two about winning.

Tiger Woods had an awesome message for Tommy Fleetwood after his win on Sunday.
After 164 starts, 44 top-10 finishes, 30 top-fives, six runner-ups, and countless instances of heartbreak, Tommy Fleetwood is finally a PGA Tour champion.

The 34-year-old shot a two-under 68 on Sunday afternoon at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club—the home of the 2025 TOUR Championship—and was able to hold off the likes of Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, and others on the way to victory.

With the win, Fleetwood finally claimed his first Tour title and, in doing so, also captured the 2025 FedEx Cup. The sports world was understandably stoked for the Englishman and reacted as such on social media. This included golf legend Tiger Woods, who knows a thing or two about winning tournaments:

"Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off," Woods wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening. "Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!"

An awesome message from one of the greatest to ever do it.

Fleetwood now has the monkey off his back. We'll see if he can turn the momentum into a late career surge.

