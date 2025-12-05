Tiger Woods Just Keeps Making News
If you feel like Tiger Woods is somehow involved in everything under the sun right now, you are not alone.
From wearing a new sponsor on his shirt, to walking all 18 holes with his son Charlie at the state championship, Woods has been in the news lately, and it continued on this week.
(And as an aside, Woods's former caddie Steve Williams returned to the bag last weekend at the Australian PGA Championship to caddie for Anthony Quayle, a PGA Tour of Australasia golfer.)
Back to Woods: a set of his irons from his 2000-2001 Tiger Slam run sold for more than $5.15 Million at auction. In 2010, these same irons sold for just $50,000, marking a huge win for the seller.
Tiger also added to his plethora of collaborations this week, joining MLB star Mike Trout on a new golf course, “Trout National” which was completed in October in South New Jersey and fully designed by TGR Design.
Just when we thought the Tiger Woods news was over, he jumped behind the microphone at the Hero World Challenge to talk to the media for the first time since his back surgery.
Tiger was asked if he would be interested in being the Team USA Captain at the 2027 Ryder Cup. Woods casually avoided the question and said he has not yet been asked.
Woods was also asked about his interest in the PGA Champions Tour, and he responded jokingly:
“I’m probably going to play 25 events on both tours,” said Woods with a laugh. “I think that should cover most of the year.”
To hear all about another eventful week in the Tiger Woods world, tune in to the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show, and watch all of our episodes on SI Golf.