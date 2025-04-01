Tiger Woods Posts Incredibly Depressing April Fools’ Day Joke
Tiger Woods had surgery on his ruptured left Achilles in March, ending his latest golf season before it even began. He then mostly disappeared from social media except to post about TGL and officially announce he was dating Vanessa Trump and ask the public for privacy.
Then out of nowhere on the morning of April 1, he returned with a post saying that he actually would be playing in the Masters next week. This came as quite a surprise to some people who didn't realize what day it was.
"I can’t believe I am saying this," Woods tweeted, "but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."
April Fools' Day is a truly horrible day to be online. In the era of fake news every day of the year, the idea that we need a concentrated version of this with the goal being some brands earning light chuckles with obvious jokes seems even more unneccessary than it ever was.
Woods hasn't won a tournament since the 2019 Masters. All fans want to do is see him hit a golf ball. They're not going to see that anytime soon. And his "prank" is briefly pretending that he is going to play golf again soon. That's the prank. That he can golf. But he can't. Because he's hurt again.
Get it?
Maybe it's good that Tiger can laugh about the situation because otherwise, it's actually pretty sad.