2026 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
Here is the complete schedule for the 2026 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
We’ll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.
Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2026:
2026 Major Championship Schedule
- The Masters: Week of April 6-12 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
- PGA Championship: Week of May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
- U.S. Open: Week of June 15-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
- British Open: Week of July 13-19 at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
Here is the schedule, which features 38 events ending in August 2025.
2026 PGA Tour schedule: Complete dates, winners and prize money
Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse
Jan. 8-11: The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Jan. 15-18: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 22-25: The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Feb. 5-8: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Feb. 12-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California
Feb. 19-22: The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Feb. 26-March 1: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 5-8: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 12-15: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 19-22: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 26-29: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
April 2-5: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 9-12: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 16-19: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
April 30-May 3: Miami Championship, Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida
May 7-10: Truist Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 7-10: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
May 14-17: PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
May 21-24: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 28-31: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
June 4-7: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada
June 18-21: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
July 2-5: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 9-12: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland
July 9-12: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky
July 16-19: British Open, Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
July 16-19: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 30-Aug. 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 6-9: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Aug. 20-23: BMW Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
Aug. 27-30: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia