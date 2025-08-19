SI

2026 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

The complete schedule for the 2026 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2026 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

We’ll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.

Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2026:

2026 Major Championship Schedule

  • The Masters: Week of April 6-12 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
  • PGA Championship: Week of May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
  • U.S. Open: Week of June 15-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
  • British Open: Week of July 13-19 at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

Here is the schedule, which features 38 events ending in August 2025.

2026 PGA Tour schedule: Complete dates, winners and prize money

Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse

Jan. 8-11: The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan. 15-18: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 22-25: The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Feb. 5-8: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Feb. 12-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

Feb. 19-22: The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Feb. 26-March 1: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 5-8: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 12-15: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 19-22: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 26-29: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

April 2-5: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 9-12: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

April 16-19: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 30-May 3: Miami Championship, Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida

May 7-10: Truist Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 7-10: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

May 14-17: PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

May 21-24: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 28-31: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 4-7: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 18-21: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 9-12: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland

July 9-12: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky

July 16-19: British Open, Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

July 16-19: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 30-Aug. 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 6-9: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 20-23: BMW Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 27-30: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

