Tommy Fleetwood’s India Championship Win Comes With Meaningful Career First
Last week, Tommy Fleetwood’s young son, Frankie, made an eye-opening point to his father while they were playing a round together.
“[Frankie] just said randomly, ‘do you know what you’ve never done?’ Fleetwood said. “He said, ‘you’ve never won a tournament and I’ve been able to run on to the 18th green.’”
It didn’t take long for that dream to come true.
Fleetwood claimed the DP World Tour’s India Championship at Delhi Golf Club by two strokes over Japan’s Keita Nakajima—and was embraced by Frankie on the 18th green after sinking the winning putt.
“It’s just one of those little things, it means a lot to me,” said Fleetwood, who shot a final-round 65 and finished at 22 under. “It means so much to me. That was really cool. That’s what I wanted to do all day.”
Fleetwood began the final round two back of Nakajima and birdied the first before a bogey on the second. Then, he jumped to the top of the leaderboard with four straight birdies on Nos. 7–10, before essentially sealing the deal with two long birdie putts on Nos. 14 and 17.
“I said yesterday, I felt like I putted great yesterday except for that four- or five-hole stretch,” the 34-year-old Englishman said. “I practiced afterwards and I actually—again, you look at opportunities, the first hole today, I had a 6-footer on the first, left to right, and I actually thought at the time, this is a great way to start a different day, like get some momentum with the putter, feel good with it. I putted amazing today. I really, really did.
“Yeah, I played amazing, and down the stretch I felt like I holed some great putts.”
Nakajima shot 69 on Sunday and moves into the top 10 of the DPWT’s season-long ranking, inside the threshold to obtain a PGA Tour card for 2026.
“It was a great week,” the 25-year-old said. “I had bogey-free on the weekend and played with Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. That’s a special moment for me and I’m so honored to play with [a] top-ranking field.”
Fleetwood, meanwhile, will now move to inside the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career with his eighth DPWT win and qualified for the DPWT’s Abu Dhabi Championship and season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai.
Nevertheless, it’s already been a memorable year for him, notching his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship and being the top points earner in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory last month.
But perhaps none of it compares to the moment he shared with Frankie on the 18th green in India.
“There’s going to be many more times where I hopefully get the chance to do that,” he said. “But that was like all day today, had in my mind, ‘could I put myself in a position where I can actually make that moment happen?’”
And he did.