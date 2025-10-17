2025 DP World India Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The DP World Tour is staging its inaugural DP World India Championship this week, with a $4 million purse and a nice turnout from the world's best players. The winner will receive $680,000.
The purse is smaller than many in the men's golf world, espcially majors and signature events, which these days offer $20-25 million each week. But the $4 million this week is the largest prize ever offered at a golf event in India.
It's also the first time the DP World Tour has returned to Delhi Golf Club since 2016.
Rory McIlroy is in the field for his first event since leading Europe to a Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black. The India field also includes his teammates Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, along with captain Luke Donald. American Ryder Cupper Ben Griffin is also playing.
Fleetwood shot a second-round 64 to get to 12 under par and take a one-shot lead heading into the weekend. Lowry was 11 under through 36 holes, one back, while McIlroy and Hovland were tied at 6 under.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 DP World India Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 DP World India Championship Final Payouts.
1: $680,000
2. $440,000
3. $252,000
4. $200,000
5. $169,600
6. $140,000
7. $120,000
8. $100,000
9. $89,600
10. $80,000
11. $73,600
12. $68,800
13. $64,400
14. $61,200
15. $58,800
16. $56,400
17. $54,000
18. $51,600
19. $49,600
20. $47,000
21. $46,400
22. $45,200
23. $44,000
24. $42,800
25. $41,600
26. $40,400
27. $39,200
28. $38,000
29. $36,800
30. $35,600
31. $34,400
32. $33,200
33. $32,000
34. $30,800
35. $29,600
36. $28,400
37. $27,600
38. $26,800
39. $26,000
40. $25,200
41. $24,400
42. $23,600
43. $22,800
44. $22,000
45. $21,200
46. $20,400
47. $19,600
48. $18,800
49. $18,000
50. $17,200
51. $16,400
52. $15,600
53. $14,800
54. $14,000
55. $13,600
56. $13,200
57. $12,800
58. $12,400
59. $12,000
60. $11,600
61. $11,200
62. $10,800
63. $10,400
64. $10,000
65. $9,600
66. $9,200
67. $8,800
68. $8,400
69. $8,000
70. $7,600