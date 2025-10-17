SI

2025 DP World India Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The DP World India Championship is offering a $4 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy is the headliner in India this week.
Rory McIlroy is the headliner in India this week. / Jason Butler/Getty Images

The DP World Tour is staging its inaugural DP World India Championship this week, with a $4 million purse and a nice turnout from the world's best players. The winner will receive $680,000.

The purse is smaller than many in the men's golf world, espcially majors and signature events, which these days offer $20-25 million each week. But the $4 million this week is the largest prize ever offered at a golf event in India.

It's also the first time the DP World Tour has returned to Delhi Golf Club since 2016.

Rory McIlroy is in the field for his first event since leading Europe to a Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black. The India field also includes his teammates Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, along with captain Luke Donald. American Ryder Cupper Ben Griffin is also playing.

Fleetwood shot a second-round 64 to get to 12 under par and take a one-shot lead heading into the weekend. Lowry was 11 under through 36 holes, one back, while McIlroy and Hovland were tied at 6 under.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 DP World India Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 DP World India Championship Final Payouts.

1: $680,000

2. $440,000

3. $252,000

4. $200,000

5. $169,600

6. $140,000

7. $120,000

8. $100,000

9. $89,600

10. $80,000

11. $73,600

12. $68,800

13. $64,400

14. $61,200

15. $58,800

16. $56,400

17. $54,000

18. $51,600

19. $49,600

20. $47,000

21. $46,400

22. $45,200

23. $44,000

24. $42,800

25. $41,600

26. $40,400

27. $39,200

28. $38,000

29. $36,800

30. $35,600

31. $34,400

32. $33,200

33. $32,000

34. $30,800

35. $29,600

36. $28,400

37. $27,600

38. $26,800

39. $26,000

40. $25,200

41. $24,400

42. $23,600

43. $22,800

44. $22,000

45. $21,200

46. $20,400

47. $19,600

48. $18,800

49. $18,000

50. $17,200

51. $16,400

52. $15,600

53. $14,800

54. $14,000

55. $13,600

56. $13,200

57. $12,800

58. $12,400

59. $12,000

60. $11,600

61. $11,200

62. $10,800

63. $10,400

64. $10,000

65. $9,600

66. $9,200

67. $8,800

68. $8,400

69. $8,000

70. $7,600

Published |Modified
