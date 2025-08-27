Tommy Fleetwood's Tour Championship Win Draws Huge TV Rating on NBC
Is Tommy Fleetwood a needle mover?
The Tour Championship’s television ratings would certainly suggest so.
As the 34-year-old Englishman, who one week ago was the all-time leader in top 10s without a victory, secured his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour win at East Lake in the PGA Tour’s season finale. An average of 4.491 million people tuned in to the final round on NBC, according to the Sports Business Journal. It’s golf’s highest-rated non-major final round of the year.
That’s a 34% jump from Scottie Scheffler’s triumph in 2024, which drew 3.358 million.
The early Sunday broadcast window on Golf Channel (1:30-3 ET) had 2.7 million people, up 36% from last season and the highest since Tiger Woods’s win in 2018. For the weekend as a whole, NBC averaged about 3.3 million, an increase of 55% from ‘24.
Fleetwood nearly broke his winless drought at two separate events earlier this year, but lost excruciatingly at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship. The Travelers’s final round on CBS averaged 3.519 million and the FedEx St. Jude on NBC had 3.662 million. They were the third- and fifth most-watched final rounds of the season.
And as Fleetwood had millions of people on the edge of their seats, LIV Golf’s team championship was being broadcast simultaneously on Fox and FS1, but didn’t gather the same interest. LIV’s early window on FS1 Sunday had an average rating of 83,000, and after moving to Fox from 4:30-7 p.m., it pulled in 422,000.
With the LIV season also over, its biggest television number was 484,000 people during the final round of LIV Miami at Doral in April.