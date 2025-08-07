Why Every Pro Golfer Seems to Have This Golf Bag (Even Happy Gilmore)
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
Ever wonder why every professional golfer has this Vessel Golf Bag? After seeing it yet again in Happy Gilmore 2, I knew I had to find out, so I put the Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff Bag through its paces to see if it really lives up to the hype.
Jump To
The Bag Will That'll Make Your Playing Partners Jealous
At $599, the Vessel Prime 2.0's tour-grade synthetic leather construction catches your eye immediately. This thing's built like a tank and feels just as premium as it looks. The same exact bag (or custom versions) sits in the bags of every PGA Tour and LIV pro. That tells you everything about its durability.
You won't worry about cart straps yanking it around, your trunk beating it up or your playing partners tossing their stuff on top of yours. The bag will handle it all without breaking a sweat.
The steel-reinforced top features 6-way organization with velour lining throughout. Two full-length dividers run the entire height, creating genuine separation between your clubs. Your driver headcover stays put where it belongs instead of tangling with your wedge grips. Especially when you're riding with someone who thinks every cart path is a racetrack.
An Incredible Number of Pockets
This bag comes loaded with 16 pockets. You've got 11 on the outside and five tucked inside. Each one actually serves a purpose instead of just being slapped on to boost the pocket count.
The rangefinder pocket is my favorite feature. It has magnetic edges that snap shut and antimicrobial microfiber inside that prevents scratches. Your rangefinder sits right where you can grab it without breaking stride on the tee box.
Up top, there's a magnetic pocket that's perfect for the stuff you need quick access to phone, wallet and keys. The velour lining means you won't scratch your phone screen when you toss it in there. They even threw in a key clip so you're not fishing around the bottom of your bag in the parking lot.
The main storage pocket is huge, with four mesh compartments inside. That's where you'll stash your golf balls, tees, ball markers and whatever snacks you've packed. You can even remove a panel and get it embroidered with your name or some inside joke from your regular foursome.
Vessel also nailed the hydration setup. You get two insulated pockets—one on each side—that actually keep drinks cold when it's 90 degrees out. The magnetic tops open wide for easy access, then flatten down when empty so they don't catch on anything. And here's a slick feature: they built a bottle opener into the towel ring. These guys clearly play golf.
The two garment pockets are legitimately spacious. You can fit a rain jacket, extra polo or that quarter-zip for chilly morning rounds without cramming everything in like a stuffed suitcase.
When the weather turns, you're covered. The rain hood looks sharp and doesn't make your bag look like you threw a garbage bag over it. The umbrella storage is hidden behind the main pocket, which is much better than those external straps that catch on everything when you're loading up the cart.
The water-resistant zippers are clutch when you get caught in unexpected rain. Your spare gloves and scorecard stay dry instead of turning into wet paper towels. And those leather zipper pulls feel solid, not like the plastic junk that breaks after a season on cheaper bags.
How This Golf Bag Performs on the Course
Here's the truth: this bag weighs 9.5 pounds empty. Throw in the strap, and you're over 10 pounds before adding a single club.
Can you carry it? Sure, they include a nice padded strap that clips on easily. Will you want to? Unless you've been crushing it at the gym or you're built like a tour pro, you'll want to have this on a cart. This is a riding bag, period. But if you're always in a cart anyway, who cares?
The handle setup is nice, though. Three different grab points on top mean you can snag it from any angle. No more spinning the bag around in your trunk, trying to find the handle. Whether you're loading it on a push cart or sliding it onto a golf cart, the handles are exactly where your hands want to go.
Color Options and Personal Style
You get two color choices. Black hides dirt and looks professional. White shows off the materials better, but needs more cleaning. Both versions use the same premium construction. If you want to jazz it up, that belly panel I mentioned earlier is your spot for custom work.
The Bottom Line
For golfers who're hitting the course multiple times each week, planning golf getaways, or simply want equipment that elevates every round, this bag checks all the boxes.
At $599, it's definitely an investment. But here's the thing, if you're already dropping half a grand on your latest driver or burning through $150 worth of Pro V1s every season, suddenly a premium bag that'll last you a decade doesn't seem quite as crazy. When you're unloading this beauty from your car, everyone knows you're serious about your game, regardless of whether you're breaking 80 or struggling to break 100. That extra shot of confidence before you even tee off? It might just be worth every penny.