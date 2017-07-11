High School

Gatorade National Athletes of the Year to be announced Tuesday night

More Sports
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Two lucky high school athletes will get to take the stage at the ESPY awards on Wednesday night. 

The winners of the Gatorade National Athlete of the Year award will be announced Tuesday night ahead of the ESPY ceremony. The winners will then get to show off their trophies on the red carpet the following night. 

There are 12 national finalists—six boys and six girls—and one boy and one girl will be named National Athlete of the Year. Gatorade selects a winner in each sport from all 50 states and finalists are those athletes chosen as National Athlete of the Year in their sport.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Football: Tate Martell, Nevada

Volleyball: Lexi Sun, California

Girls cross country: Brie Oakley, Colorado

Boys cross country: Casey Clinger, Utah

• Girls basketball: Megan Walker, Virginia

• Boys basketball​: Michael Porter Jr., Washington

Baseball: Mackenzie Gore, North Carolina

Softball: Taylor Dockins, California

• Boys soccer: Umar Farouk Osman, Connecticut

Girls soccer: Kennedy Wesley, California

Boys track and field: Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, Louisiana

Girls track and field: Sydney McLaughlin, New Jersey

Some of the names may be familiar to even casual sports fans. Martell was a top quarterback recruit and will be attending Ohio State, while Porter was a five-star recruit and will be playing basketball at Missouri next season. 

