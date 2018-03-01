I have bad news: Americans have to stop making jokes about how soccer players have the most ridiculous flops. This bit of acting from a high school basketball player (Deadspin identifies him as Demetrius Craft of Laurel High School in Maryland) is perhaps the most egregious one you’ll ever see.

They should teach that at flop school. His arms go up in a dramatic but not exaggerated way. He brings the arms down as he goes to the ground and uses them to break his fall. Then he transitions seamlessly into a snow angel. It’s picture perfect.

But I’m still dying to know—did he get the call?